Inside Cat Deeley’s most awkward TV moments – from swearing on air to This Morning apology

From presenting our favourite TV shows to swearing in hilarious skits, Cat Deeley has remained in the headlines over the years.

She rose to fame after hosting Saturday morning shows SMTV Live and CD:UK and later hit it big Stateside after fronting So You Think You Can Dance?. Now, Cat is a regular presenter on ITV’s This Morning, alongside Ben Shephard.

While the 48-year-old presenter has celebrated many highs throughout her career, she has also suffered several awkward moments she’d probably rather forget…

Cat Deeley’s swearing skit continues to resurface (Credit: ITV)

The Cat Deeley swearing skit everyone thinks is real

In 2008, Cat appeared on comedian Peter Kay’s Britain’s Got the Pop Factor two-part series as the host of a talent show mocking The X Factor.

After walking on stage to do her job, she tried to ask a loud audience to keep quiet.

“The voting lines have officially closed. The votes have been counted and verified. Could we please have quiet in the studio?” she asked.

As the audience ignored her request and appeared even louder, Cat responded: “Quiet, please.”

Continuing to ignore Cat, she lost her temper and shouted: “[BLEEP]ING SHUT UP!” Immediately, the room went silent, and she thanked everyone for finally listening to her.

While the scene was part of a parody, many fans still awkwardly believe the skit was real.

“Is this real or edited,” one user asked on TikTok.

“VERY UNPROFESSIONAL,” another person shared.

“Shame on them,” a third who clearly didn’t get the joke remarked.

Cat’s ‘poor’ joke about seizures

Last June, Cat found herself in some heat after she ungracefully joked about having a seizure.

While dancing on This Morning alongside co-host Ben, he asked how she was doing, to which she responded: “I’m fine, I’m just having a seizure.”

Her unexpected remark certainly didn’t go unnoticed as The Epilepsy Society hit back on X, formerly Twitter.

“Seizures are no laughing matter for people with #epilepsy @catdeeley. Please do better and educate yourselves about this difficult and poorly understood condition, @thismorning,” they wrote.

I do apologise and am very sorry for the upset.

During This Morning the following day, Cat issued an immediate apology.

She said: “I just wanted to apologise to anyone who was offended yesterday when I made a light-hearted comment about my dancing style.

“It really wasn’t supposed to cause any upset to anybody. But I can see why that might have been the case. So I do apologise and am very sorry for the upset.”

Cat clashed with Mariah Carey (Credit: ITV)

Mariah Carey clash

Throughout her time on CD:UK, Cat interviewed many megastars, from Cher to Britney Spears and Madonna. However, when she sat down with powerhouse vocalist Mariah Carey in 2002, things got a little awkward…

During their chat, Cat wanted to know about the US singer’s love life and grilled her on the rumours that she had dated rapper Eminem.

Cat didn’t beat around the bush and asked: “Is it true you two had a relationship?” Mariah immediately fired back: “Define relationship.”

Choosing her words wisely, Cat responded: “Is it true you went out on dates?”

Mariah was having none of it, bluntly stating: “Dates? No” before asking Cat to “define relationship” once again when she continued to push back.

The Hero hitmaker insisted she and Slim Shady never had a “physical anything” during their “friendship”, which prompted Cat to try to change the subject.

“Is that clear?” Mariah continued as she declared she was “keeping it real”.

Eek!

‘Shamed by Bob Geldof on live telly!’

Last November, Cat and Ben interviewed Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to discuss the new Band Aid single. However, while trying to inform viewers about several facts, Cat slipped up several times.

While explaining how much money Band Aid has raised for charity over the years, Cat initially said it was £2 million. However, she tried to correct herself and said the statistic was actually £200 million.

Unfortunately for Cat, she was still wrong, and Bob had to chime in and state it was now £480 million.

“Yeah, not £2 million. Thanks guys. You’ve never done this before,” he joked.

Things went from bad to worse, however, as Cat made another mistake just minutes later.

Cat was corrected by Bob more than once (Credit: ITV)

After discussing the history of Band Aid, Bob had to correct Cat again when she said the upcoming documentary was airing on Channel 4.

“No, not Channel 4,” Bob shared before co-host Andi Peters chimed in and said it would actually be shown on BBC Four.

“Who briefs you? Who does your research? Deeley!” Bob fired back while Cat held up her notes.

“Oh, god. Shamed by Bob Geldof on live telly!” Andi added.

Read more: Patrick Kielty on struggles with This Morning presenter wife Cat Deeley: ‘It was tricky’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.