Carol Vorderman in ‘state of trauma’ over humiliating TV appearance: ‘I started crying’

Carol Vorderman previously thought her career was over after a humiliating moment on TV.

The TV star shot to fame in the 1980s when she began co-hosting Countdown. Since then, Carol has remained booked and busy, appearing on the likes of I’m A Celebrity…, This Morning and The Wheel – which airs tonight (August 9).

But according to Carol, there is one show she seriously regrets taking part in – with Carol even calling the experience ‘traumatic’.

Carol reflected on an embarrassing TV appearance (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman reveals ‘trauma’ of taking part in show

Appearing on the Off Menu podcast in 2023, Carol opened up about taking part in the first-ever celebrity version of Stars In Their Eyes in 1998.

The hit show saw several stars impersonate famous musicians, with Carol taking on singing superstar Cher. But according to Carol, she was not happy with the way the performance went. So much so, that she thought her career was over after the episode aired on TV.

Carol recalled: “They persuaded me to do Cher, and it was really weird. We were recording it, and I had literally never sung through a microphone in my life. I mean, [I was] a bit of a partier, you’d always find me on a table somewhere singing.

“But it’s alright when you’re drunk, isn’t it? Because you just hear you. I was a crash between Cher and Celine Dion. I was amazing, except I wasn’t.”

Carol appeared on Stars In Their Eyes (Credit: YouTube)

‘By that point it’s too late’

She went on: “I was on first and there was this dry ice. I couldn’t see a thing, and I’d chosen The Shoop Shoop Song.

“There’s no musical intro… I came through, everyone went: ‘Ahhh!’ because I’d been little Carol Vorderman on Countdown, then here she was, this incredible tart in leather.

“Everyone screamed; I couldn’t hear a thing. And then I thought, ooh, there’s the music, I better start. But by that point it’s too late.”

Carol was left ‘in such a state of trauma’

The TV star then revealed she had to start the song again after she missed the start.

She said: “Literally, the tears were involuntarily falling down my cheeks. I thought, oh my God, I can’t hear the music… It went out months later, I couldn’t watch it, I literally felt sick. I thought my career, that’s it, it’s over.”

Meanwhile, talking about the incident on her BBC Wales radio show, Carol also emphasised her humiliation over taking part. She shared: “I started crying! I was in such a state of trauma.”

Watch Carol on The Wheel on Saturday (August 9) at 6:30pm on BBC One.

