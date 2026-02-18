‘Can’t wait’: Silent Witness series 30 has already started filming but be prepared to wait

Production on Silent Witness series 30 is underway – and we already know when to expect its release on BBC One.

The long-running BBC crime drama is currently airing series 29, but filming on the milestone 30th season has quietly begun, according to a social media post featuring Emilia Fox.

After recent schedule changes – due to a tragic incident in Birmingham and FA Cup coverage – the series is back on track, and viewers can watch a new episode tonight (February 17).

With the show marking 30 years since its 1996 debut, one thing is clear: Nikki Alexander isn’t going anywhere.

When is Silent Witness series 30 out?

The BBC hasn’t formally confirmed a release date yet, but series 30 is expected to air in January 2026.

In recent years, Silent Witness has settled into a consistent winter slot, with new runs launching between January and February. Series 29’s February start was slightly later than usual, possibly timed to coincide with the show’s February 21, 1996, premiere anniversary.

If that pattern continues, January 2026 is the most likely window for series 30.

Who will return for series 30?

Emilia Fox is expected to reprise her role as Nikki Alexander, alongside David Caves as Jack Hodgson.

The wider Lyell Centre team should also be back, including Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven and Francesca Mills as Kit Brooks.

As always, the series will introduce new guest stars across its cases, following on from series 29’s rotating ensemble.

Where is series 30 filming?

Series 30 is currently filming in Bodenham, Hertfordshire.

More specifically, production has been based at Bodenham Arboretum, a 134-acre botanical garden and nature reserve. The location revealed the news in a Facebook post, teasing the presence of trailers, security, and “cryptic signage” in its car parks.

“Bodenham had the privilege of being chosen as the BBC drama’s ‘Silent Witness’ base camp whilst filming locally for the 30th series,” the post read.

It also confirmed: “The new series will be screened January next year… watch out for the local landmarks.”

Emilia Fox even posed for a photo with staff during filming.

Fans were quick to react. “Wow. Love Silent Witness. Can’t wait to see next year’s episodes,” one wrote, while another added: “Well I never… shall look forward to watching that.”

Silent Witness series 29 continues tonight and tomorrow at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

