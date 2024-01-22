Call the Midwife viewers issue warning to BBC over fan favourite Fred amid declining health: ‘I need an official apology’

Call the Midwife fans weren’t happy with what happened to fan favourite character, Fred yesterday.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to issue the BBC with a warning last night (Sunday, January 21).

Fred’s health took a turn last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Fred on Call the Midwife last night?

Last night’s episode of Call The Midwife had viewers convinced that fan favourite character Fred would die.

The lollipop man’s health took a drastic turn last night as he developed tetanus from a nasty cut.

His deteriorating health affected all those he is close to – Violet, Reggie, Trixie – who realised he may not make it.

Fred was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, but his health was still in a precarious position.

However, thankfully, Fred began to make a recovery, meaning he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon hopefully!

Fred’s health deteriorated (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume at BBC over Fred storyline

Despite his miraculous recovery, viewers were not happy about being scared over the possibility of Fred not surviving.

“I feel like I need an official apology from the BBC for the emotional distress they’ve just put me through with #CallTheMidwife – I’d take a bullet for Fred Buckle,” one fan fumed.

“Same. I am not ok. Should have at least signposted us to help. The emotional distress was next level,” another replied.

“Dear scriptwriters @BBC. For future reference, it will never be acceptable to kill off Fred. Sincerely, Everyone who watches,” a third wrote.

“If anything bad happens to Fred, we riot,” another warned. “Just caught up on #CallTheMidwife – I am not emotionally stable enough to deal with the risk of losing Fred. So happy he is ok!” a fifth said.

Fans are loving the new series (Credit: BBC)

Praise for series 13

There was plenty of praise for the new series on Twitter last night too.

“Once again you took me off on an emotional rollercoaster by far the best tv program absolutely love #CalltheMidwife,” one fan tweeted.

“I love #callthemidwife,” another said. “I love this show,” a third wrote.

Read more: Call the Midwife episode 3: Actor Steven Hartley – one of the original EastEnders villains – joins cast

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.