Call the Midwife episode 3: Actor Steven Hartley – one of the original EastEnders villains – joins cast

Call the Midwife series 13 continues this weekend, and there’s a guest star that EastEnders fans will recognise – actor Steven Hartley plays Bill Regan.

And, guess what? Like his infamous soap character, he plays another nasty piece of work!

In episode 3 of the latest series, Violet considers running for Mayor, until husband Fred’s health stops her from pursuing her mayoral campaign.

Yorkshire-born Steven Hartley portrays Violet’s opponent, and he’s not a very nice man at all… But where have you seen the actor before? And who else guest stars in the episode? Here’s everything you need to know.

Steven Hartley guest stars as Bill Regan in Call the Midwife episode 3 (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Domizia Salusest)

Who plays Bill Regan in the cast of Call the Midwife episode 3?

Actor Steven Hartley portrays Bill Regan in the cast of Call the Midwife episode 3 on BBC One. The 63-year-old guest stars in the episode as Violet’s pushy opponent in the mayoral campaign.

According to Annabelle Apsion (who plays Violet), smug fellow councillor Bill is “patronising”. She adds: “That infuriates her. He’s also a bad local landlord and Violet, who has a sense of right and wrong, sees that he’s in a position where he should be helping, not exploiting people.

“That puts fire in her belly too and she’s determined to stop him from riding roughshod over everybody.”

Carmel and Matthew having another argument in EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Who is Steven Hartley? Was he in EastEnders and The Bill?

Actor Steven Hartley will be very familiar to fans of EastEnders and The Bill. For two-and-a-half years, Steven appeared as Tom Chandler in The Bill. His character was romantically involved with DS Debbie McAllister, who he went on to marry. However, Tom was killed off in a major storyline that spanned the majority of his last series.

Superintendent Tom Chandler’s past was explored in a six-month plot that led to his downfall and subsequent suicide. He left the show in 2002, after first appearing as Tom in 2000.

Of course, soap fans (of a certain age) will know Steven Hartley for playing Matthew Jackson in EastEnders. He was one of the BBC soap’s original villains. He was the abusive husband of health visitor Carmel Roberts, played by Judith Jacob.

Their abusive relationship continued until July 1989, when he was stabbed by Junior and hospitalised. He was released a week later and begged Carmel to take him back. Carmel refused though. She told him their marriage was over. Matthew then left Walford and never returned.

Steven went on to play Igor in US sitcom Married with Children, Alan Enstone in Rumble, and Marcus Denby in Holby City. From 2004 to 2005, he portrayed Dr. Jack Ford in BBC medical soap Doctors. Since then, he’s popped up in multiple TV series and films.

Most recently, he’s starred as Anton Reichmann in Cockney and Scouse, John Monkham in All Creatures Great and Small, and Russell Hardwick in Brassic.

Steven Hartley and his wife Abby Francis (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Who is the wife of Steven Hartley?

There’s no denying Steven Hartley is a good looking chap, so you’d be forgiven for wondering if he’s on the market!

In fact, Steven is married to fellow actor Abby Francis. The pair live in Tunbridge Wells together with their daughter. Abby is known for her roles in Waking the Dead, New Tricks and Hotel Babylon.

Steven was previously married to actress-turned-author Sophie Heyman Uliano.

Who else appears in the cast of Call the Midwife series 13 episode 3?

Of course, the cast of Call the Midwife series 13 episode 3 includes all the usual Sunday night favourites. These include Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, and Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin.

Of course, Linda Bassett portrays Nurse Phyllis Crane, while Judy Parfitt stars as Sister Monica Joan. Meanwhile, Laura Main is Nurse Shelagh Turner.

Leonie Elliott stars as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Stephen McGann portrays Dr Patrick Turner, and Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle. Annabelle Apsion stars as Violet Buckle, Ella Bruccoleri is Sister Frances, and Fenella Woolgar stars as Sister Hilda.

Megan Cusack portrays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, and Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins. Zephryn Taitte stars as Cyril Robinson, Olly Rix stars as Matthew Aylward, Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner, and Alice Brown plays Angela Turner.

Legendary actress Vanessa Redgrave provides the voice of mature Jennifer Worth, while Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson. Elsewhere, Edward Shaw plays Teddy Turner, and Renee Bailey portrays Pupil Midwife Joyce Highland. Pupil Midwife Kathy Downes, and Pupil Midwife Norelle Morris play Rachel Nicholson and Shamia Phills respectively.

Rebecca Gethings is Sister Veronica, Natalie Quarry plays Pupil Midwife Rosalind Clifford, Rachel Barnwell portrays Sarah Wilks, and Patricia Franklin stars as Elsie Sweeney.

Newcomer Mia Gill portrays new mum Gillian Baxter, Ryan Quarmby is Liam Baxter, Samantha Lane plays Mayor’s Secretary, and Neil Cole is Brian Green.

Jane Slavin stars as Sylvie, Linda Hargreaves is Mrs Wallace, Simon Davies portrays Committee Chair, John Sackville plays Mr Saunders, and Elizabeth Conboy is Dr Alexander. Meanwhile, Maureen Hibbert is Nurse Williams, and April Rae Hoang is May Tang.

Steven Hartley portrays Bill Regan in Call the Midwife on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 8pm.

