Bradley Walsh on ITV axe: ‘Sometimes things can come to the end of their shelf life’

He may have a lot of success being The Chase host, but not all of Bradley Walsh’s TV shows were a hit with viewers.

Beat The Chasers is back on our screens once again to the delight of fans. It sees contestants bravely take on up to six of the quiz masters for the chance to win big figures.

But with it’s return, Bradley spoke to Radio Times about how he makes the shows work. And why he thinks Spin Star didn’t take off.

15 seasons in and The Chase remains as one of ITV’s most loved daytime gameshows, with five awards and several spin-off’s.

Bradley Walsh has been a staple on ITV shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why some shows don’t seem to work well

But for Spin Star, none of that happened. The 2008 gameshow which was also presented by The Chase host, only ran on air for one season.

In each episode, five contestants would answer questions to build up cash prizes that can be won by a sixth person. Each category and difficulty level, along with prize value, would be determined by a five-reel slot machine known as the Moneyspinner.

Despite the unique format, it just didn’t seem to stick with the audience, and so ITV made the decision to cancel it.

Speaking about how he found out the show wasn’t being kept on air, Bradley revealed: “I had a phone call telling me a little while prior. It was fine. Sometimes they can come to the end of their shelf life, and that’s that.”

Bradley didn’t let it get to him for long, as not long after, he was asked to be The Chase host, and that was him set.

Originally he offered to host a mock-up of the show, but after the run through, he was told they wanted to make it a show. And according to Bradley: “I said, ‘I’ll do it’. And the rest was history.”

Bradley Walsh will be The Chase host for the foreseeable future. (Credit: ITV)

How The Chase host realised it was going to be popular

He didn’t fully grasp the popularity of the show until someone came up to him in a shopping centre to compliment it. And even made sure he knew it was better than The Weakest Link.

Explaining why he thinks people preferred The Chase, he admits: “The Weakest Link was a good show. But the problem was it was constantly putting people down and not being pleasant. Our show isn’t like that. It’s an uplifting show and we have a lot of fun. After that, it got good reviews and away we went.”

The Chase went from making 40 shows per year, to 210, showing just how much support it truly gets.

As for the future, Bradley can “absolutely” see himself hosting The Chase and any future spinoff for the foreseeable. He insists they “are a big family.”

For Bradley, he loves seeing how the show became a “friend of the nation and a window into their world.”

Read more: Gavin and Stacey star suffered on-stage injury, pausing the show for medical attention

What do you think of this story? Are you glad Bradley is The Chase host? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know your thoughts.