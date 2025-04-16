Bradley and Barney Walsh have suffered a career blow after the viewing figures for the new series of their ITV series Breaking Dad were ‘revealed’.

The beloved show – that debuted in 2019 – follows the father-and-son duo on road trips together, visiting the likes of the US, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

For its latest sixth series – that premiered earlier this month – Bradley and Barney headed to Asia for the first time, visiting Japan and Thailand.

And now, the viewing figures have been ‘revealed’…

Breaking Dad’s sixth series premiered earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh suffers Breaking Dad ratings blow

The brand-new series of ITV’s Breaking Dad premiered in early April – and so far it has gone down a treat with fans. Except reports claim they’re not exactly tuning in in their droves…

Road-tripping across Asia, the pair haven’t exactly had a tranquil and calming trip so far. Barney has planned an itinerary full of adrenaline-rushing challenges for them to take part in.

But now according to viewing figures on TV Zone, just over 3 million (3,009,900) people tuned in to watch the first episode of the series on April 1.

In what could be deemed as a blow to the duo, more people decided to watch Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s new reality show. The series was on at the same time on rival channel BBC and bagged 3,254,000 viewers.

Viewers have been left divided (Credit: ITV)

Breaking Dad under fire by viewers

Bradley and Barney’s career blow comes amid criticism from viewers about the ITV show.

“I love anything about Japan but I cannot watch these two unbearable [bleep]s,” fumed one person on X.

Another added: “Please stop forcing us to like his son.”

A third then wrote: “Bloody dreadful and so dull. Why are these two on prime-time TV?”

However, other fans were quick to share their joy over the new Breaking Dad series.

“Said it before and say it again, Brad & Barns father & son relationship is just so lovely!” someone else gushed.

Another then said: “Binge watching the new series of #BreakingDad! Think it may be the best one yet!”

