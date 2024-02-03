Bradley Walsh and Debra Stephenson Coronation Street ‘affair’ claims shut down: ‘Very close but no affair’

Bradley Walsh and Debra Stephenson were hit with affair claims back in the day – but it was far from the truth.

The two actors appeared on Coronation Street in 2004. Bradley took on the role of Danny Baldwin while Debra played his on-screen wife Frankie.

But during their stint, rumours were rife that the pair had embarked on an affair – something they soon shut down.

Bradley and Debra appeared on Corrie back in the day (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh and Debra on Corrie

While on the ITV soap, Bradley and Debra played a part in several big storylines. Danny cheated on Frankie several times, resulting in their divorce. Later Frankie embarked on a controversial relationship with her former stepson Jamie.

And it seemed their on-screen chemistry on Corrie was so good, that reports started to circulate that the pair were an item.

At the time, Bradley was married to his wife Donna, while Debra was pregnant with her second child with husband James Duffield.

But it turned out Bradley and Debra just had a “very close relationship” as their spokesperson was forced to issue a statement on the rumours at the time.

The pair shut down affair rumours (Credit: ITV)

‘Very fond of each other’

Disgraced publicist Max Clifford represented both actors at the time. He said: “They met at a charity golf event I held in Marbella in aid of the Rhys Daniels Trust about five years ago.

“They became friends and it was actually Bradley’s wife Donna who suggested Debra would be perfect to play his wife in Coronation Street. They have spent a lot of time working together and have become very close but they have not had an affair.”

He added: “They have a very close relationship and are very fond of each other. They are both now trying to sort out their problems with their partners.”

Would Bradley return to Corrie?

Bradley and Debra ended up quitting Corrie in 2006. Debra has gone on to say she found the role exhausting, especially when she was pregnant with her second child.

Speaking to The Mirror she said: “By the time I was heavily pregnant, I had that mad plot where Frankie developed feelings for her stepson Jamie (Rupert Hill) and I found it draining. It was a bit of a shame because I left the show in an exhausted state and I needed a couple of years off after that.”

But The Chase star Bradley has since stated he wouldn’t rule out a return to the soap. In 2014, speaking about returning to Corrie on the Jonathan Ross show Bradley said: “I don’t know.

“You know what it’s like you never know the circumstances, you never know what’s going to happen, you never know what’s around the corner other than more corners.”

Read more: The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s most controversial moments: ‘Patronising’ behaviour, telling contestants off, and ‘ageism’

Catch Bradley on Gladiators Saturday (February 3) at 7.10pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.