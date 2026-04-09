Blue Lights and Game of Thrones star Michael Patrick dies aged 35 as wife shares heartbreaking tribute

Michael Patrick, the actor known for his roles in Blue Lights and Game of Thrones, has tragically died at the age of 35.

The Belfast-born star – whose real name was Michael Campbell – passed away in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (April 07, 2026). His death has left his wife Naomi “heart-broken”, as she paid an emotional tribute to the man she said “lived a life as full as any human can live”.

Sharing the news online, Naomi also described him as a “titan of a ginger haired man”, capturing the spirit so many say defined him.

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The late actor Michael Patrick as John Lavery in Blasts from the Past (Credit: BBC One)

Who was Blue Lights actor Michael Patrick?

Michael Patrick was a Belfast-born actor and writer who built a respected career across television, film and theatre.

He trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, having first studied science at the University of Cambridge. During his time there, he performed with the well-known Cambridge Footlights Comedy Troupe, and was also a member of the National Youth Theatre in the UK.

Michael co-wrote the BBC series My Left Nut with Oisín Kearney. The comedy, which he also starred in, was inspired by his own teenage experiences and went on to win several awards, including the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Awards for Drama in 2020. He also received the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards for Best Writing in 2021.

As a writer, he contributed to Soft Border Patrol and wrote the 2025 film Helpless starring Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

His acting work included playing the roles of Wildling Rioter in Game of Thrones, Robin in The Spectacular, Martin Corrigan in Blue Lights, and Bonny in This Town.

3 years of having mnd. Still shite craic. pic.twitter.com/NjWIIzu3O8 — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) February 6, 2026

Michael Patrick death: What did he die of?

Michael died from Motor Neurone Disease, after being diagnosed in February 2023. Despite his illness, he continued acting and writing throughout his health battle before his death at NI Hospice on Tuesday.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rare, progressive and ultimately fatal condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, causing muscles to weaken and eventually leading to paralysis.

Early symptoms often include muscle weakness, cramps and stiff joints, particularly in the hands and feet, as well as slurred speech. There is currently no cure, with treatment focused on managing symptoms.

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking lived with the disease for decades, while Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow died from it in 2024.

Michael first experienced symptoms while appearing in a show at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2023. In less than a year, his condition had progressed to the point where he required a wheelchair.

Speaking on social media in February, Michael revealed his neurologist had given him around a year to live. He chose not to undergo a tracheostomy so he could spend that time outside of hospital. He also told BBC News NI that writing about his condition could be difficult but also “cathartic”.

His funeral has been scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026.

Michael Patrick portrayed Martin Corrigan in Blue Lights before his tragic death (Credit: BBC One)

He was a ‘titan of a ginger haired man’

Paying tribute, Michael’s wife Naomi said his loss had left his family devastated. She said: “He lived a life as full as any human can live.”

She went on to describe him as a “titan of a ginger haired man”.

Naomi’s post continued: “Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him – not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life.

“Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The MAC Belfast (@themacbelfast)

Tributes for the actor

The Lyric Theatre Belfast – where Michael performed the leading role in Shakespeare’s Richard III in a wheelchair – released a statement following his death.

It read: “These islands have lost a great artist, and the sky is brighter tonight with his star. Mick showed great strength and dignity in light of his diagnosis MND. He remained resilient and focused, creating dynamic work throughout his struggles.

“We at the Lyric pay tribute to his remarkable talent and send our deepest condolences to his wife Naomi, his mother and sisters, and all his friends, family and colleagues at this sad time.”

Meanwhile, Belfast’s the MAC theatre also paid tribute, saying: “Michael was an incredible actor, writer, creator and friend to all of those lucky enough to know him. He lit up stages with his poignant storytelling where he laid bare his life experience. Exploring themes of death, grief and his more recent motor neurone disease diagnosis with bravery, and a fierce comic side.”

Read more: Death in Paradise: Who was Lionel Lepage? BBC One honours him in touching end-of-credits tribute

Watch Blue Lights series 1 episode 2 on BBC iPlayer to appreciate Michael Patrick’s performance.