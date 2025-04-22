Billy Idol fans ‘can’t believe’ his age after he gives career update in Good Morning Britain appearance

Fans of Billy Idol were taken aback by an appearance from the punk star on Good Morning Britain today (Tuesday April 22).

Billy spoke with GMB co-hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid as he shared an update about his near-50 year career.

He revealed during the TV chat he has a new album – Dream Into It – being released this week. His first album in more than a decade, the album’s tracks including three duets with Joan Jett, Alison Mosshart and Avril Lavigne.

However, while his fanbase were delighted by news of Billy’s UK tour dates this summer, other viewers admitted their surprise about a change Billy has gone through.

Billy Idol was interviewed about his new album and upcoming UK tour dates on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Billy Idol appears on GMB as fans astonished by his age

That’s because, going by GMB viewers’ comments on X, several were astonished by Billy’s age. Later this year, the White Wedding star will turn 70!

Billy isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, however. And he’s grateful to his supporters for their dedication, too.

He reflected: “I’m just really lucky I’ve got killer fans who really care about what I do. And they’ve stuck by me through thick and thin. Hopefully, the music I make has kept them interested. I’m coming to England in June to play Milton Keynes and Wembley. It’s getting bigger!”

Billy Idol appears to be heading for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Credit: ITV)

Billy also addressed being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I was part of Ozzy [Osbourne]’s induction last year, I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“It’s a great night, fantastic night. I’ve loved rock and roll since I was seven years old, and even just the thought of being in something with Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, it’s pretty amazing, let alone everybody else.”

He went on: “I really love this music, it’s an amazing honour. You also get the chance to thank your fans directly that night. Let’s see what happens!”

Can’t believe @BillyIdol is 70 this year…. Looking Good Billy pic.twitter.com/zhtIkHlUWs — ✨ Kimbo (@Kimbo1878) April 22, 2025

GMB viewer react to Billy Idol’s age

Nonetheless, despite Billy’s news, many of those watching at home were transfixed by the passage of time.

“Can’t believe he’s 70 this year,” one shocked social media user wrote. They added, complimenting the star: “Looking good, Billy.”

Can’t believe he’s 70 this year.

Another fan echoed that: “#gmb @BillyIdol 70 next! Looks amazing.” And a third agreed: “Morning Billy! GREAT to see you. You’re looking AMAZING. 69, really!!?”

Fans were delighted by Billy Idol appearance (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, someone else reminisced: “Saw Billy idol years ago at Milton Keynes Bowl supporting Bon Jovi. Absolutely brilliant and worth seeing #gmb.

Read more: Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid calls out ‘unspeakably cruel’ twist on ITV show

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.