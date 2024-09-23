Big Brother is making a return in 2024 for a brand new series and its start date has been revealed.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back to host the ITV2 reality show this autumn.

ITV has now confirmed that the series will return in just a few weeks…

AJ and Will will return to host Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Big Brother 2024

It’s been announced that the new series of Big Brother will air on Sunday October 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ and Will will host the Big Brother: Live Launch as the new batch of housemates are revealed.

ITV has told fans to expect “gripping nominations, elaborate tasks, live evictions plus new twists and turns with all the must-see action playing out inside this famous abode”.

Meanwhile, the public again holds all the cards and will vote throughout the series for their winner.

The Big Brother: Live Stream will also return after Big Brother: Late & Live.

Big Brother 2023 winner

Jordan Sangha won last year’s series of Big Brother. In November, he revealed how he planned to spend his six-figure winnings.

The ITV reboot of the reality TV competition came to an end on November 17, with Jordan emerging as the winner.

The final five of the show came down to Noky, Yinrun, Henry, Olivia and Jordan. One by one, the housemates were evicted… until only Olivia and Jordan remained.

As the pair waited with bated breath, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the winner.

In the end, it came down to Jordan and Olivia (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Sangha on winnings

Jordan looked shocked as AJ and Will announced the results of the competition. As he and Olivia hugged, he then cracked that he would be spending his winnings on paying council tax.

Bidding goodbye to runner-up Olivia as she exited the house, Jordan joked: “I can pay my council tax.”

Big Brother returns on Sunday October 6 from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

