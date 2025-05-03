BGT hosts Ant and Dec were forced to step in during tonight’s live semi-final as Simon Cowell tried to press his golden buzzer for a second time.

Earlier in the show on Saturday, Simon pressed his golden buzzer for 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson. Viewers were divided over the choice, with some saying it was a “waste”.

Shortly after Olly’s performance, Cheer Re Mans put on a show-stopping routine as they wowed the judges and the audience.

Ant and Dec step in as BGT judge Simon Cowell considers pressing golden buzzer

After their performance, the Britain’s Got Talent judges gave their feedback. However, the audience began chanting as Simon spoke – seemingly wanting him to press his golden buzzer again.

Simon said: “I don’t have another one. I could try…” as he stood up.

Cheer Re Mans also began chanting and clapping too, as hosts Ant and Dec tried to step in.

Simon said: “I can’t, I can’t!” as he threw his hands up in the air.

Ant then told him: “Just to let you know Simon, it’s been disabled.”

Dec added: “If you press it, nothing happens.”

Simon replied: “They asked me to!” as the audience booed. He added: “Yes, you should boo!”

Later, Ant and Dec joked that Simon had tried to press his buzzer a few times. Despite saying Cheer Re Mans deserved the golden buzzer, Simon insisted he was happy with his choice to give it to Olly and wouldn’t change it.

Olly Pearson on Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Talented Olly was the one who bagged the golden buzzer tonight, meaning he heads straight through to the grand final.

Simon told Olly after his incredible performance: “He was bloody brilliant, seriously! He’s so small and talented and charismatic. I probably went a little bit early [in pressing the buzzer], sorry.”

He added: “I was so excited. That was just so brilliant, you’re so talented. Really, really, really, really talented!”

Some viewers agreed, with one person writing on X: “Well deserved Olly. That was brilliant.”

However, someone else complained: “Another live show golden buzzer wasted.”

