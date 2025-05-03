Declan Donnelly previously shared his heartbreak following the death of his brother Dermott.

The beloved TV star, 49, and best mate Ant McPartlin, 49, have been staples on screens for years. Whether they are hosting I’m A Celeb or Britain’s Got Talent – which airs tonight (May 3) – Ant and Dec have become national treasures.

However, in 2022, Dec was left devastated after his brother died – with him revealing at the time that the “world is now a slightly worse place”.

Dec’s brother passed away a few years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Declan Donnelly on brother’s death

In July 2022, Dec’s brother Father Dermott Donnelly died in hospital aged 55 after falling seriously ill.

Father Dermott was based in the North East and had celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church prior to his death. He was known for his work with the youth ministry and young people.

His funeral took place at St Mary’s Cathedral in Newcastle. Several people – including Ant – attended to pay their respects and more than 2,000 watched the service on a livestream.

Dec helped carry his brother’s coffin into the cathedral. Meanwhile, Ant arrived separately. After the service, the pair hugged outside and the mourners started to applaud as the hearse pulled away.

Dec issued a sad tribute to his brother (Credit: YouTube)

Dec’s heartbreaking tribute to brother

Paying tribute to his brother during the service, an emotional Declan fought back tears.

He said: “Unfortunately today our world is a slightly worse place because Dermott is no longer with us.

“He still had so much more he wanted to do, so many more lives he needed to change. We can’t believe he’s gone, we still can’t understand why he’s gone – but we trust God took him because his talents were needed elsewhere. We as a family will miss him immeasurably.”

The TV star fought back the tears (Credit: ITV)

Dec on growing up with his brother

Dec also recalled some heartwarming memories about growing up with Dermott.

He said: “Dermott and I, being the youngest boys, were confined to the bottom bunks. And on the occasions when my five or six-year-old overactive imagination created monsters under the bed, I would run out of bed, jump into Dermott’s bunk and he would calm me down in the middle of the night with stories he invented.”

It was later reported that Dermott had died from a suspected bleed on the brain.

“He was hardly breathing in the bed, it was so sad,” said Father Peter Kyi Maung, a friend and colleague.

He added to the Mirror: “They think he had bleeding on the brain. Declan had come to be with him and their mum was there as well, I saw her at the hospital and it was so hard for her, a mother seeing her dying son. When she hugged me, I knew how much she was suffering.”

