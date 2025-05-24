Britain’s Got Talent viewers complain over ‘unfair’ CJ Emmons performance

Viewers tuning in to BGT tonight (May 24) have taken to social media to complain of the show being “unfair”.

The last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final opened up with an impressive dance number from 13 year-old Jerry Pop, followed by singing sensation CJ Emmons treating the audience to a rousing rendition of James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.

CJ Emmons wowed the audience on BGT tonight (Credit: ITV)

Former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli praised the star’s “insane range” and even called him a “world-class artist”, however he just missed out on a Golden Buzzer.

CJ, originally from California, wowed the judges with his audition performance of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Many viewers took to Twitter to react to CJ, and while they all seemed to agree that the singer has serious talent, there were some question marks about whether his performance was entirely fair.

BGT star CJ Emmons divides viewers

“Yeah CJ Emmons is a great singer,” Commented one person, “but he already has a professional background. This should be an amateur show.”

Bruno called CJ Emmons a “world-class artist” on BGT tonight (Credit: ITV)

Another person also agreed: “I mean CJ is good but he’s kind of professional .”

“It’s very unfair.” A third agreed, tagging #BGT.

“Professional singer who has performed at The Grammys and a huge TV show in the States. A paid professional is on an amateur British TV show. Is that fair?” A fourth person likewise asked.

However, others seemed unphased by CJ’s previous singing experience.

“Wow! What a voice #CJEmmons has! I’m so sad that @KSI didn’t press the golden buzzer!” Tweeted one viewer.

Someone else said: “CJ! The range, the soul, the technique. Just insane. I hope everyone votes you through to the Final!”

