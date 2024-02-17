New This Morning host Ben Shephard admits leaving Kate Garraway at GMB was the ‘hardest decision’

GMB star Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will be the new permanent hosts of This Morning from March 2024 onwards.

Now, Ben has revealed just how hard a decision it has been to leave, Kate Garraway, at GMB.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley announced as new This Morning hosts

This Morning finally has a new permanent hosting duo.

The news was announced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the show yesterday. A promo clip of Ben Shephard walking through the This Morning studio and putting a portrait of Cat up on the wall was also shown.

“This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job,” Ben said in a statement.

Cat then added: “This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative, and joyful – like all the greatest friendships!”

Ben Shephard makes heartbreaking confession about Kate Garraway

Later, Ben admitted that leaving Kate at GMB was the “hardest decision” about joining This Morning.

“I’ve loved hosting Good Morning Britain over the past 10 years since it launched. When I left GMTV, I always swore I’d never go back because of the early mornings and it goes to show how wrong I was,” he said.

He then said his GMB family is only in the studio next door. He added that if he feels nostalgic, he’ll know they’re not far away.

Ben on leaving GMB

“Although I’ll miss being on screen with them, my later starts mean I may be able to hang out with them all a bit more!” he then continued.

“One of the hardest decisions of course is knowing that my mornings with Kate, my on-screen wife of nearly 20 years, is coming to an end. Her journey has been well documented, and I think we would all agree how remarkable she has been over the last four years,” he then said.

“I won’t miss the mess but I’ve learned so much from her, as I have from all of the people I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside.”

Ben and Cat’s stint hosting the show will begin in March 2024.

