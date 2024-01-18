GMB host Ben Shephard was joined by Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly as they said goodbye to a team member today (January 18).

Ben took to Twitter to bid farewell to head of film at ITV Daytime Nick Rylance. Nick worked on GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

And it seems Nick and his presenter pals enjoyed a farewell breakfast today.

Ben Shephard enjoyed a leaving brekkie with his GMB colleague today (Credit: YouTube)

GMB host Ben Shephard enjoys leaving brekkie with ITV pal

GMB host Ben Shephard took to Twitter to share two pictures of Nick’s leaving breakfast.

In one, Ben was seen smiling alongside Nick and Susanna. In the other, Ben had swapped out Susanna and replaced her with Loraine.

He said: “Just had a lovely breakfast celebration of one of our amazing team who’s sadly leaving us. He will be missed by us all but fondly remembered.”

Ben then tagged Nick and the rest of the gang, saying: “Thanks @daytimefilm as @reallorraine + @susannareid100 I’m sure will agree, you are one in a million.”

Just had a lovely breakfast celebration of one of our amazing team who’s sadly leaving us. He will be missed by us all but fondly remembered. Thanks @daytimefilm as @reallorraine + @susannareid100 I’m sure will agree, you are 1 in a million pic.twitter.com/vPU2nQQXvN — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) January 18, 2024

‘We’ll miss you’

Ben also posted the picture on Instagram, calling Nick a “film guru”. He added: “Lovely morning, lots of smiles and memories. Good luck Nick, we’ll miss you.”

It’s not clear where Nick is heading off to work.

Ben’s last Instagram grid post was for an altogether sadder goodbye as he reflected on the death of Derek Draper. Ben has been supporting his friend Kate Garraway as she grieves her beloved husband.

