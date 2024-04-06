Ninja Warrior presenter Ben Shephard has a close bond with Chris Kamara, a friendship which dates back many years.

Between 2015 and 2022, Ben and Chris presented Ninja Warrior alongside Rochelle Humes before the show got axed.

Fans will get another chance to see the boys – and their cute friendship – in action today, though (April 6), as Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory airs on ITV1.

Ben and Chris met at the 2010 World Cup (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara first met in 2010

Prior to Ninja Warrior, Ben and Chris were already friends. They first met in 2010 at the World Cup.

“We were sitting next to each other and we had a really good laugh,” Ben revealed to Troy Deeney in 2023.

“I started working with him [on Goals on Sunday] then and it has just been a joy and a laugh ever since. The scrapes he has got me into, the opportunities we have had.

“I have learned so much from him, not just from his experience of football and stuff, but about life and about grasping opportunities, being positive, laughing and sharing joy,” Ben continued.

Chris revealed he had been dealing with apraxia of speech (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It does feel like I am his carer half the time’

In 2019, Ben walked away from Goals on Sunday to spend more time with his wife Annie and their two sons – Sam and Jack.

That said, after a decade of working for Sky Sports, Chris also left the network in April 2022. He walked a month after he revealed he was dealing with speech apraxia.

Chris announced the diagnosis after he’d been slurring his words while presenting on the network.

“It’s been hard, I’m doing everything in my power to try and get right,” he told ITV News. “Part of my brain has got a bit of inflammation on it, so if we get that inflammation down, it possibly could get back to normal.

“[It] could be permanent for the rest of my life, but I am a lot better off than loads and loads of people,” Chris continued.

‘Wouldn’t have it any other way’

Since parting ways from Sky Sports, Ben and Chris now host their own podcast, Proper Football. In an episode, Ben joked about being his “carer”.

“I missed him enormously when we weren’t doing Goals on Sunday, so being back together, I mean it does feel like I am his carer half the time, but I wouldn’t have it any other way!” he said.

During an appearance on GMB, Chris said he was working with a therapist and speech therapist to help improve his condition.

Ben had to comfort Chris (Credit: ITV)

Ben’s GMB goodbye

Chris appeared on GMB numerous times over the years while Ben was anchoring.

November 2023 saw Ben comfort Kammy as he got emotional talking about the condition.

The TV star also thanked co-host Ben for his support and help. The GMB presenter had previously persuaded Kammy to share his speech disorder publicly.

On GMB, Chris tearfully quipped: “Can I say a big thank you to Ben because none of this would have happened without your help.”

Ben then got up from behind the desk and went over and hugged Chris. The pair then became overcome with emotion. Sitting back at his desk, and trying to move swiftly on, Ben said: “Laura can we get the weather now please? This is really embarrassing.”

Lost For Words doc

Ben was also front and centre to support his pal in his documentary, Lost For Words.

In one scene, the two pals can be seen hugging, with Kammy calling Ben his “friend for a long, long time”.

He added that he is a “good friend and best friend”. “When I need a shoulder to cry on, someone to lean on, here’s there for me. Which is so comforting to me,” the former footballer revealed.

Following the premiere, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts – with some pointing out Ben Shephard’s behaviour on the show.

“You’re a good guy too Ben… love @chris_kammy and love your friendship too,” one fan penned.

Kammy repaid the favour, being on hand when Ben left GMB earlier this year.

He sent a video message and said: “Believe me, everyone, Shep is one of the nicest fellas you could ever wish to meet. Ben, I owe you so much, you carried me on Ninja Warrior and Goals on Sunday and without your help and patience, I couldn’t have gotten through the podcast that we did together last year,” before listing the great times they’d had together.

