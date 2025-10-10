Beat the Chasers shake-up as mystery Chaser Maverick replaces fan-favourite star

Beat the Chasers is set to introduce a brand-new mystery Chaser called Maverick – but it’s bad news for one of the brainiacs.

The ITV spin-off show – fronted by Bradley Walsh – has been airing its seventh series since August. On the programme, contestants go head-to-head against a panel of the Chasers in a bid to bag some serious cash.

However, it has now been announced that a new Chaser will be making their debut on the programme very soon…

The ITV show is undergoing a major shake-up (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers to unleash new Chaser

The Beat the Chasers line-up currently includes the likes of Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis. There is also Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace and Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty.

But one of these family faces will be taking a step back in an upcoming episode. And a brand-new Chaser will make their debut!

As TV Zone UK reports, the new Chaser will be introduced during the series finale on October 19. Identified only as Maverick, the Chaser will wear a mask, it’s claimed.

What’s more, it has been said that the new Chaser will replace one of the six regular stars on the long-running programme.

A teaser questioned: “Who is behind the mask, and can they live up to being a part of the greatest quiz team in the world?”

One of the Chasers will be replaced (Credit: ITV)

The Chase’s new Christmas special

The brand-new Chaser is not the only big news that fans can look forward to. Last week, it was announced that the Chase Christmas Special is set to air later this year.

The special will be recorded in November. It will see four celebrities take on the Chasers, who are usually in fancy dress, with the aim of winning thousands of pounds for their chosen charities.

The celebrities taking part have not been announced by ITV.

