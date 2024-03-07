BBC announces new series of Rebus, based on the bestselling novels by Ian Rankin

BBC One has announced new crime drama, Rebus, based on the bestselling novels by Ian Rankin, but when is the start date?

Scottish actor Richard Rankin will star in the titular role of DS John Rebus, a role previously bought to life by both Ken Stott and John Hannah.

Ian Rankin, creator of the famous Rebus novels, promises “a great cast and a compelling story”. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series of Rebus on BBC One, including plot, cast, and start date.

Scottish writer Ian Rankin is most famous for his Rebus novels (Credit: Alpha Press/Shutterstock)

What is the plot of new BBC One series of Rebus?

This latest BBC One adaptation reimagines John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant. The rookie DS finds himself drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality.

Rebus finds himself torn between protecting his brother and enforcing the law to bring Michael to justice. The upcoming series explores family, morality and class through an emotionally-charged story.

Sounds epic!

Jill Green, CEO of Eleventh Hour Films, told us: “We are so excited to be bringing a fresh, modern reimagining of Rebus to a wide audience on the BBC. This is an emotionally charged series from Gregory Burke and one that behaves differently in the crime genre space.”

Sandra McFadden, Head of Business, BBC Scotland Commissioning added: “Rebus of course needs no introduction, being one of Scotland’s most prolific literary characters. But we’re thrilled to be bringing this new television adaptation, starring Richard Rankin, to our audiences in Scotland and across the UK.”

Who is in the cast of Rebus on BBC One?

Scottish actor Richard Rankin stars as DS John Rebus. He’s probably best known for the Scottish sketch show Burnistoun, and for playing Roger Wakefield MacKenzie in the Starz drama Outlander. Other notable roles include in The Syndicate, Silent Witness, and The Crimson Field.

Actor Richard Rankin said: “I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation.”

The series also stars Lucie Shorthouse, from Henpocalypse! and Bulletproof. The Ipcress File actor Brian Ferguson also joins the cast, as does The Nevers’ Amy Manson, Scot Squad’s Neshla Caplan, and Vigil’s Noof Ousellam.

Stuart Bowman (The Serpent, Bodyguard), Caroline Lee Johnson (Trying, Ridley), Sean Buchanan (Censor, Mary Queen of Scots), Thoren Ferguson (The Midwich Cuckoos) and Michelle Duncan (Baptise, Elizabeth is Missing) also appear.

Richard Rankin (far right) with his Outlander co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Sophie Skelton (Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images)

Is Rebus based on a novel? Who wrote Rebus?

The BBC One adaptation of Rebus is based on the famous Ian Rankin novels of the same name. There are currently 24 in the series. Some some fans thought the ending of A Heart Full of Headstones in 2023 made it clear there would be no more Rebus novels. However, Ian Rankin recently announced there will be a 25th Rebus novel entitled Midnight & Blue. The novel be published in October 2024.

Rebus creator Ian Rankin, who worked as an executive producer on the series, said: “I’m thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story – I really can’t wait for viewers to see it.”

Meanwhile, Gregory Burke adapted the novels for the screen. He said: “It has been a huge privilege to work on a new show with Ian Rankin’s iconic character at its centre, and I couldn’t be more delighted that it is to be broadcast on the BBC.”

Rebus start date: Where is BBC One series filmed?

This is an Ian Rankin novel we’re talking about so, of course, it’s set in Edinburgh! All of the Rebus novels are set in Scotland, thanks for Fife-born Rankin.

The action is set against the Scottish landmarks that Ian Rankin’s readers know so well. Filming took place in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2023.

Ken Stott previously played the role of Rebus (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who else has played Rebus?

There have been several incarnations of world-weary copper Rebus over the years.

Actor John Hannah played the role between 2000 and 2001 in the ITV version.

Perhaps most famously, Scottish actor Ken Stott took over the role for 10 episodes between 2006 and 2007.

Are Richard Rankin and Ian Rankin related?

Despite having the same surname, Ian and Richard Rankin are NOT related. In fact, Rankin is a reasonably common name in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It’s worth mentioning that Rankin is not Richard’s real name.

The 41-year-old – whose dad was a policeman – was born Richard Harris. However, when he applied for his Equity card he began using his mother’s maiden name (Rankin) to prevent confusion with famous Irish actor Richard Harris.

Scottish actor Richard Rankin as Rebus in the upcoming drama of the same name (Credit: Mark Main/Eleventh Hour Films)

When is the start date for Rebus on BBC One?

Rebus will air on BBC Scotland, BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this spring.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up in the Easter schedules. Watch this space for more info.

How many episodes is Rebus on BBC One?

Rebus will be a six-part series.

Each episode will be 45 minutes long, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer at the same time as BBC One and BBC Scotland.

Rebus will start on BBC One in Spring 2024.

