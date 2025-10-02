Host of BBC Breakfast Naga Munchetty announced the sad news that British zoologist Dame Jane Goodall had died.

During Thursday morning’s (October 2) show, the 50-year-old presenter covered the day’s biggest stories alongside regular co-host Charlie Stayt.

While sharing the news, Naga Munchetty revealed that animal rights activist Dame Jane had died aged 91. Best known for her work with the chimpanzees of Gombe, Tanzania, she passed away on Wednesday (October 1).

Naga shared that Dame Jane Goodall died (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty announces heartbreaking death

“Dame Jane spent six decades studying the social and family interactions of chimpanzees in the wild and was considered the world’s foremost expert on them,” Naga informed viewers.

The programme then paid tribute to Dame Jane with a touching pre-recorded piece from BBC correspondent Graham Satchell, which honoured her incredible life.

In a statement shared yesterday, she died in California from “natural causes”.

“The Jane Goodall Institute learned this morning, Wednesday 1 October 2025, that Dr Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away from natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States,” it said.

“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist transformed science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of the natural world.”

Many people paid tribute to Dame Jane following the news (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes poured in

Due to the impact she had on many, tributes flooded in following the news.

In an Instagram post shared to his feed, David Beckham wrote: So sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Jane Goodall….what a sad loss to our world and an incredible life’s work in service of the causes she cared so passionately about.”

“Jane was a brilliant communicator whose curiosity and compassion inspired young people to care about nature and the future of our planet. Sending love to her family and the @janegoodallinst which does such important work.. Thank you for inspiring us and many generations.”

“A remarkable woman who made history and changed the world with passion and empathy, her footprint on this earth will always matter, with a legacy of lasting impact. May she rest in peace dearest Jane, my sincere condolences to her family,” Super Nanny star Jo Frost wrote.

“Oh gosh thank you Jane you’ve inspired me for so long,” singer Alison Goldfrapp added.

“Through your work—ironically, through non-human species—you reminded us of the importance of our humanity… a curious seeker, a channeler… You were a direct conduit from God. Your work… your presence… are immortal. Rest well, Dr. Jane M. Goodall. May flights of angels,” actress Viola Davis wrote.

