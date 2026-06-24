BBC announces Gladiators series 4 as new celebrity special set to air

Gladiators is heading back to screens for another huge run, with the BBC confirming series 4 of the hit competition show.

The Sheffield arena will once again play host to the action as contenders take on the Gladiators in what promises to be the toughest series yet. The BBC has also revealed who will be returning to lead the show.

It also announced another celebrity special of Gladiators!

Gladiators will return for series 4 next year (Credit: BBC)

Bradley and Barney Walsh returning to host Gladiators series 4

Father-and-son presenting duo Bradley and Barney Walsh are set to return to host the new series of Gladiators.

The BBC says the pair will once again guide viewers through a fresh run of high-stakes contests, dramatic battles and memorable Saturday night moments.

Fans hoping to experience the action in person can now apply for free tickets to watch the Gladiators and see Bradley and Barney in action here.

BBC confirms new Gladiators event and celebrity special

The BBC has also revealed that a brand-new event will be introduced. Further details set to be announced in due course.

It will join fan favourites Duel, Hang Tough and the Eliminator. Meanwhile, last year’s additions Everest, Destruction and Suspension Bridge are all returning after proving popular with viewers.

Meanwhile, a one-off celebrity special will see four famous faces step into the arena to discover whether they can cope with the pressure.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, says: “Since Gladiators burst back onto screens in 2024, it’s been amazing to see families across the UK rally behind the contenders and champion our phenomenal Gladiators as the true stars of Saturday nights.

“With a brand-new series confirmed and another Celebrity Special on the way, audiences can look forward to even more colossal clashes, even more edge of your seat excitement and plenty of opportunities to raise those foam fingers high once again.”

Bradley and Barney will return to host Gladiators series 4 (Credit: BBC)

‘This year is bigger, bolder’

Gladiators is produced by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK, a division of Amazon MGM Studios.

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media, says: “We are immensely proud to welcome Gladiators back to its rightful home on the BBC.

“This year is bigger, bolder, it’s more gruelling. It’s going to be spectacular! We have some huge surprises for the audience. The countdown begins now…”

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The series continues to prove a major hit with viewers. According to the BBC, the most recent run attracted an average audience of 4.6 million viewers across 28 days on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Gladiators series 4 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2027.

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