Banged Up’s Tom Rosenthal was another victim of Strictly curse after girlfriend Vick Hope dumped him before taking part

Tom Rosenthal joins the cast of Banged Up on Channel 4 and is given a less than warm welcome by his fellow inmates – even though he manages to smuggle in a pouch of tobacco in a traditional prison fashion…

The actor and comedian is one of two final inmates to enter the prison as part of the TV “experiment”. And, as a liberal, he queries whether prison creates criminals. Meanwhile, right-wing provocateur Peter Hitchens is convinced that drug addiction doesn’t exist.

But what is Tom most famous for, who is his celebrity ex, and how was he a victim of the famous Strictly curse? Here’s everything you need to know…

Tom Rosenthal arrives in HMP Shrewsbury in Banged Up (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Tom Rosenthal and what is he famous for?

Tom Rosenthal – not to be confused with the singer of the same name – is an actor, comedian and writer. Channel 4 viewers will definitely know him best as Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner.

He’s also famous for playing Marcus Gallo in ITV comedy Plebs from 2013 to 2022. Plebs follows three desperate young men from the suburbs as they try to get laid, hold down jobs, and climb the social ladder in the big city – that happens to be Ancient Rome.

Tom started his screen career in 2011, when he first appeared in Friday Night Dinner. He went on to play Mark Hunt in the film Scar Tissue, and appeared in the TV series Breathless. In 2014, he portrayed Tommy in the British film Benny & Jolene, alongside Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie. He subsequently played Gary Thorp in Boradchurch, Alfred the Great in Horrible Histories, and Tom in Flat TV.

Other significant roles include Tom in Absolutely Fine, Pte. Frank Pike in Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes, and Douglas Sensai in Red Rose. He voices Lloyd in Lloyd of the Flies, and ArachnoFly in Adventures of ArachnoFly.

Tom has written and performed three stand-up comedy shows, including Child of Privilege in 2011, благодаря in 2013, and Manhood in 2019. Manhood received critical acclaim at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tom Rosenthal played Jonny Goodman in the C4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner (Credit: Channel 4)

Who plays Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner?

Tom Rosenthal played Jonny ‘Pissface’ Goodman in the Channel 4 hit comedy Friday Night Dinner from 2011 to 2020. The sitcom focused on the weekly Shabbat dinner in the middle-class secular Jewish Goodman family in North London. Every week, the two siblings shared their Friday-night dinners at their parents’ home and, somehow, something always went wrong.

While Tom portrayed Jonny, The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird played his brother Adam. Tamsin Greig played mum Jackie, and Paul Ritter starred as dad Martin.

Fans will know that sadly actor Paul Ritter died of a brain tumour in 2021. He was only 54. Following the conclusion of the sixth series and Paul Ritter’s death, it was announced that the show would not return.

Is Tom Rosenthal related to Jim Rosenthal?

TV star Tom Rosenthal is related to Jim Rosenthal – they are father and son! Tom is the only child of sports presenter and commentator Jim, and his wife Christine.

Jim, 76, is known for his long broadcasting career, which has included presenting coverage of many sports including football, rugby, racing, boxing and athletics. He has covered eight FIFA World Cups, three Rugby World Cups, two Olympic Games and 150 Formula One races!

Presenter Jim Rosenthal made a guest appearance as a commentator on a chariot race at the start of Plebs series 2, and made a guest voice appearance as a Grand Prix commentator in the Friday Night Dinner series 4 episode The Funeral.

Tom Rosenthal and girlfriend of four years Vick Hope attending The ITV Gala 2017 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Does Tom Rosenthal have a girlfriend?

Tom Rosenthal was in a relationship with TV and radio presenter Vick Hope from 2013 to 2017. The pair often appeared on the red carpet together, and enjoyed a four and a half year romance.

However, Vick ended the relationship with the comedian blaming a “quarter-life crisis” just before she began her journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to the When Life Gives You Melons podcast, she said: “I’ve just broken up with my boyfriend of four-and-a-half years because I was thinking ‘is this right? Is this who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life?’ If I’m not 100 per cent sure about that, then maybe I should get out.”

She reportedly went on to date Rak-Su member Myles Stephenson, and boxer Anthony Joshua. However, she is now married to DJ Calvin Harris. The pair wed in a secret ceremony in Northumberland earlier this year.

It’s not known if Tom Rosenthal is currently dating anyone.

Tom Rosenthal on circumcision

In 2019, the actor spoke out about his negative experience with circumcision and his opposition to it. He stated: “The truth is that my parents were put in charge of my welfare and they did something to me that can never be remedied.

“The last proper Jew in our family was four generations back. My dad was circumcised for medical reasons, which is another bloody rabbit hole because a lot of those cases are misdiagnosed. The aim is to recognise that if this has happened to you and you feel fine about it, that’s great. But if you don’t feel fine, which I don’t, then you’re justified.”

He argued that he wasn’t given a choice what happened to his body at such a young age. And also linked his circumcision to his later battle with OCD.

Tom Rosenthal as Marcus in Plebs (Credit: ITVX)

Actor admits OCD battle

Banged Up star Tom Rosenthal has also spoken openly about his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder diagnosis. Talking to the Standard in 2014, he spoke about his mild OCD. He admitted he felt compelled to tap walls and objects with any part of his body a set number of times, and monitor surfaces and shadows and colours. “Otherwise I feel really bad,” he said. “It’s like your brain going crazy.”

Revealing his mother took him to the Priory, Tom added: “I had an hour-long conversation with a guy and he basically just said ‘the only thing is not to do it’. Part of the battle is forgetting it was ever a thing. It’s always going to be a part of me, but I have got control of it.”

His stand-up routine Manhood is almost entirely about his circumcision, aside from a short preamble about his OCD being a genuine condition, not just a penchant for putting his books in alphabetical order…

How old is Tom Rosenthal and where is he from?

Thomas Alan Smith Rosenthal was born on January 14, 1988. That makes him currently 35 years of age.

Tom is from the Hammersmith area of London, and is of German-Jewish descent through his father. He grew up in Cookham, Berkshire and read philosophy at King’s College London.

Read more: Channel 4 viewers need to ‘bleach their eyes’ after watching documentary Banged Up

Tom Rosenthal appears on Banged Up on Channel 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 14 and 15, 2023 at 9.15pm and 9pm respectively.

What do you think of Tom Rosenthal on Banged Up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.