ITV series The Real Full Monty – on which Ashley Banjo is a regular – has been axed, it’s been revealed.

The show sees two groups of celebs strip in front of a live audience at the London Palladium to raise money and awareness for cancer.

The news will doubtless come as a blow to Ashley, who has been with the show since it started in 2017. He’s been on hand to help coach and choreograph the celebrities ahead of the live show.

Ashley Banjo was chief coach and choreographer on ITV show The Real Full Monty (Credit: Splash News)

ITV cancels The Real Full Monty

It’s been reported that ITV failed to recruit enough celebrities in time for the filming of the 2024 show. The likes of Coleen Nolan, Gemma Collins, Strictly‘s Pete Wicks and Christine McGuinness have all appeared on the show.

However, according to The Mirror, the “terrifying” nature of the show means finding famous faces to bare all has been tricky.

“Getting celebrities to agree to take off all their clothes in front of not only a live audience, but millions more thanks to the cameras, is no small task. Even Coleen Nolan, who has been involved for many years, has told how absolutely terrifying she finds it,” they said.

The source then added: “So the decision has been made to give it a break. It does not mean it will never come back. But there are no plans in the pipeline at this point.”

The show has taken many forms over the years, including on ice (Credit: ITV)

ITV statement

ED! contacted ITV for comment. A rep confirmed the news and said: “The Real Full Monty has taken a number of guises over the past few years. From the original men-only line-up, to a version on ice, in order to raise awareness around cancer.”

The statement then added: “We are resting the format this year.”

It’s reported that ITV has struggled to sign up stars for The Real Full Monty due to the nature of the show (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo maintains his silence

Ashley Banjo is yet to comment on the news. In fact, he hasn’t posted on his Instagram grid in weeks.

Fans can next expect to see him on TV on Dancing On Ice 2025, where he acts as a judge.

