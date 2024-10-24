Axed SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton blasted over comments about friend Liam Payne’s death

Ant Middleton has come under fire for his comments about the death of his friend Liam Payne.

One Direction singer Liam died on October 16 aged 31 after he fell from his third-floor balcony in Argentina.

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant was asked about the loss of Liam as he appeared on This Morning today (October 24).

Ant Middleton paid tribute to Liam Payne on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Ant Middleton on Liam Payne death

The TV star, who was axed from SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2021 over his ‘personal conduct’, had filmed a TV documentary with Liam in 2019.

Whilst I was on that PR tour in Australia and in the UK, everything sort of segued onto Liam.

The pair joined forces for Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking. During the show, they discussed their mental health struggles.

Talking on This Morning, Ant, 44, said of Liam’s death: “I was on a PR tour for my K2 documentary that airs in Australia today, and my book Military Mindset, that launches today as well.

Liam died on October 16 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

“Whilst I was on that PR tour in Australia and in the UK, everything sort of segued onto Liam which I don’t mind talking about Liam.

“He was a great friend of mine, a super positive guy. Like Liam said, it’s about the people around you. We can only do so much by ourselves.

“It’s very important, even if it’s just a phone call, just a text… that’s what me and Liam used to do all the time. I used to go and see him at the drop of a hat because I knew he just needed someone by his side.”

Ant came under fire from viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Ant also discussed the last time he spoke to Liam. He explained: “I’ve been really busy, and Liam being the megastar that he was, you can imagine how busy he was. So I spoke to him on the phone probably about eight months ago and in texts since.

“At the beginning of the year I was away in Australia doing Dancing with the Stars and now I think, we’re at the end of October already, where did the time go? It only feels like I was at Liam’s yesterday. Of course it does because we’re all so busy.”

He added: “Of course we can do more. Of course lessons like this in such a negative situation we must draw from, must look at the positive and go right, let’s reach out to people. Think, how long ago did I speak to someone? How long ago did I send a text?

“It’s made me think, even if we’re so, so busy with our lives, just if you’ve got five minutes, two minutes, if you’re thinking about someone, don’t just think about them. Let them know that you’re thinking about them.”

Some viewers watching took issue with Ant at the start of the interview, however. One person said on X: “Good to know I wasn’t the only one that thought Ant Middleton mentioning his book and show or whatever when answering how he felt about Liam’s passing.”

Another wrote: “Ben Shephard asked Ant Middleton about Liam Payne. Ant uses the first few seconds to plug his book and tour. Then goes on to talk about him… Nice.”

Someone else added: “Ant using the question about Liam Payne to sell his new book and TV show in Australia is slightly weird.”

