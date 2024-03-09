Inside Ant McPartlin’s divorce from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong: Settlement, custody of the dog and moving on with their PA

Saturday Night Takeaway host Ant McPartlin and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong announced their divorce in 2018.

However, the decree nisi was granted in October of that year before the decree absolute was reported upon on in April 2020.

Telly fave Ant and make up artist Lisa had married in 2006 after being a couple for many years.

Their split and subsequent divorce was often in the headlines in the following months. And here’s what was reported to have happened between them.

Lisa Armstrong has denied reports concerning her divorce settlement (Credit: Splash)

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong’s divorce: £31m payout claims rubbished

Mystery surrounds the financial details of the divorce.

Lisa rubbished tabloid claims in January 2020 that Ant would hand over £31m as part of a settlement.

The Sun claimed Lisa and Ant had signed a confidentiality agreement. But the newspaper still quoted an unnamed insider as saying: “Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.”

It was also alleged that Lisa would keep their former marital home, reported to be worth £5m.

I deny it because it’s not true.

On Twitter however, Lisa indicated she would be taking legal action over the claims. She also responded to a newspaper headline concerning her denying reports, saying: “I deny it because it’s not true.”

Then, in April 2020, the tabloid claimed that the couple’s divorce had been finalised: “It’s been an extremely difficult road with a lot of heartache and unpleasantness, but it’s finally done. It’s over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Custody of Hurley

The fate of the dog Ant and Lisa owned when they were together also occupied plenty of tabloid column inches over time.

They bought chocolate Labrador Hurley in 2013. But they now share custody of him, with Ant and Lisa both being seen walking him regularly.

Both Ant and Lisa were said to have wanted to keep the dog full time.

“Neither of them could live without Hurley so they agreed to share custody,” an insider reportedly told The Sun at the time. “His welfare will now be their primary concern.”

Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin married to second wife Anne-Marie in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Moving on: Ant McPartlin meets new wife Anne-Marie

Ant married second wife Anne-Marie Corbett in August 2021. Anne-Marie is said to have met Ant when she was working for him as a personal assistant.

She began working closely with the TV star in 2017, but worked for the same company as Declan Donnelly’s wife, Ali Astall, for over a decade in London.

Ant previously said: “We’ve worked together for many years. But something changed. She was single, I was single.

“We weren’t even looking for anybody else. We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were and we were like: ‘This felt so good, why deny it?'”

But the new relationship wasn’t met with approval from everybody. Lisa tweeted: “Yeah my friend and OUR PA who I let into OUR home.”

However, Ant told The Sun: “I don’t feel the need to defend Anne-Marie, but I will say you’ve got to be careful judging other people’s relationships or what you think is the truth that’s been put out there.”

Moving in

Anne-Marie reportedly moved into Ant’s Wimbledon mansion along with her kids in 2019. Reports claim they began dating in March 2018, two months after the announcement that Ant and Lisa would divorce.

Anne-Marie is mum to girls Poppy and Daisy, who were bridesmaids and delivered readings at Ant and Anne-Marie’s wedding.

Furthermore Ant paid tribute to the girls during his speech at the reception, saying they call him ‘Dad’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Anne-Marie reportedly split from her first husband Scott Corbett in 2017, before she started dating Ant the following year.

The couple are expecting a baby in June.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Dec Donnelly’s ‘gesture to Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong after being torn over divorce’

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV on Saturday March 9 at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.