Amy Dowden casts doubt on Strictly future as she admits putting ‘too much pressure’ on herself following cancer battle

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden has opened up about her uncertain future on the hit BBC show, admitting she placed “too much pressure” on herself during her comeback last year.

While fans remain hopeful for her return to the dancefloor, the professional dancer has revealed she’s still waiting to hear if she’ll be part of the 2025 Strictly line-up.

Dancer Amy admitted that she’s unsure whether she will be returning for the 2025 series of Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden addresses Strictly return

Amy made an inspiring return to Strictly last September after taking time away from the show due to her breast cancer diagnosis.

Partnered with JLS star JB Gill, her comeback was met with overwhelming support from fans.

However, her journey was cut short when a foot injury forced her to leave the competition. Fellow pro Lauren Oakley stepped in to take JB to the final.

Although Amy later rejoined the Strictly UK tour, the uncertainty surrounding her place in the upcoming series has left both her and her fans in limbo.

Speaking to The Mirror, Amy admitted that, like all professional dancers, she’s awaiting confirmation from Strictly bosses.

“We are waiting to find out, fingers crossed. We would love to [return], but we are waiting for the decision to be made, which is normally in the springtime.” She revealed.

The dancer is currently preparing for her upcoming Reborn tour with fellow Strictly pro and close friend Carlos Gu, which kicks off next month.

But the question of whether she’ll be back on the Strictly dance floor remains unanswered.

Amy and Carlos will be heading out on tour together (Credit: ITV)

‘I wasn’t confident in myself’

Reflecting on her comeback last year, Amy confessed that the emotional rollercoaster of returning to the spotlight post-cancer was harder than she’d anticipated.

“Last year, it was a lot of emotions, excitement, but I think also pressure I had put on myself,” she admitted.

I was still trying to accept everything.

Amy was recently awarded an MBE for her work raising awareness about Crohn’s disease. She revealed that she wasn’t fully herself during the last series.

“I think this year, I would be able to truly go in and enjoy it and I think that’s what I would be looking forward to the most. I really do truly feel like Amy again. Last year, I wasn’t confident in myself really deep down. I think I was still trying to accept everything. I didn’t look the same, with my hair growing back. You could see a difference in me.”

Her Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell also noticed the change.

Amy recounted a touching moment during the Strictly tour rehearsals when Dianne remarked: “We have got Amy back.”

“She could see I wasn’t like that during the series. If I am back [on Strictly] this year, I would just embrace and enjoy every second.”

Amy is now channelling her energy into the Reborn tour with Carlos Gu. The tour will explore their life journeys, challenges and triumphs.

Read more: Amy Dowden honoured at Buckingham Palace as she receives MBE from the King

Would you like to see Amy back on Strictly? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!