Alex Jones made an awkward blunder on The One Show last night (October 9), which didn’t go unnoticed by celebrity guest, Miranda Hart.

Alex Jones was joined by Alex Scott on the iconic green sofa last night, where they invited none other than beloved comedian Miranda to chat about her new book release.

However, Alex seemed to get all muddled up when she addressed the upcoming guest.

Alex Jones was joined by Alex Scott on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones makes blunder on The One Show

Before Miranda graced the sofa, Alex mistakenly called her Amanda. Of course, quick-witted Miranda didn’t miss this obvious mistake and, when she finally joined the hosts, she jokingly played into her presenting mishap.

So long you’ve forgotten my name.

Alex pointed out her own mistake by repeating to Miranda: “Or Amanda Hart, what is wrong with me!?”

To which Miranda jokingly replied: “Alan, it’s lovely to see you again.”

Alex then said: “You know what I mean! It has been so long, we have missed you so much!”

Miranda quipped in response: “So long you’ve forgotten my name.” Alex then insisted: “Oh no, never!”

Miranda took the blunder in her stride (Credit: BBC)

Wedding bells and health diagnosis

Miranda then explained where she has been and why she hasn’t been on our screens very much over the past few years. Miranda opened up about battling chronic illness, Lyme disease.

“I’ve mainly been in bed or housebound with chronic illness. It’s been a tough few years, which my book is charting,” she explained. “Once you’ve been in bed housebound with a chronic illness and fatigue that takes a long time to be diagnosed, you miss life a lot.

“But it hasn’t been all doom and gloom – there has also been some joy as well.”

The star then shared the wonderful news that she’s got married.

She told the presenters: “I got married at 51 and it’s just so lovely! I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person.”

