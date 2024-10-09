Miranda Hart shares first glimpse of new husband as she announces she’s got married and details romantic proposal

Miranda Hart has revealed that she’s secretly got married to “her person” after a “tough few years”.

The telly favourite, 51, was back on screens on Tuesday (October 8) appearing on The One Show to talk about her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You.

However, during their chat, Miranda shared the exciting news that she had got hitched and declared “someone’s put a ring on it”.

Actress Miranda shared her wedding news (Credit: BBC)

Miranda Hart married

Speaking to Alex Jones and Alex Scott on The One Show, Miranda revealed her exciting wedding news. She said: “I’m married!” as she moved a ring from her right finger to her left.

Miranda went on: “I got married at 51 and it’s just so lovely! I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person.”

Beaming from ear to ear, Miranda insisted she would keep her new hubby’s identity a secret. She said: “It’s a little undercurrent in the book, I’m not going to reveal how we met because that’s a little bit of a twist.”

Miranda Hart ‘thrilled’ over marriage news

Miranda went on: “He’s my best friend. We had the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51.

“The fact that I could meet somebody, it’s not some of romcom story but it’s hope. Whatever situation you are in, there is always hope. Things really do change.”

Thanks for being happy that I am happy. People are very kind. How we met is a little twist in the book I hope you enjoy. Thanks again xx ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s7n6hiJNTR — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) October 8, 2024

Miranda shows fans new husband

After confirming the news on The One Show, Miranda later took to X, to thank fans for their “very touching” well wishes and support.

In a video, Miranda told fans: “I’ve got my best friend to do life with and it’s wonderful and I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land and having a book out so thanks so much for all your support.”

The award-winning comedian then gave fans a peek at her husband, as she high-fived him off-screen and joked it was an “exclusive”.

The comedian was over the moon (Credit: BBC)

Miranda reveals romantic proposal

Miranda has also shared how her new beau popped the question while on a walk in January.

In her new memoir, she writes: “We stood still on the bridge overlooking the lake when the silence was pierced as he rather seriously said, ‘Miranda.’ I turned around and as I did he got down on one knee. ‘Miranda…'”

She added: “I don’t remember anything else. Because I simply burst out crying, Apparently saying yes before he had finished the sentence (awkward if he’d been tying a shoelace…).”

She then penned: “I didn’t think a traditional proposal would affect me so. But there was someone knowing all my ridiculousness and brokenness and still willing to bend down, lookup and commit to loving me and standing by me for the rest of his life.”

Miranda on heartbreaking health battle

As well as her wedding news, Miranda has also candidly opened up about battling chronic illness. She revealed it was Lyme disease.

“I’ve mainly been in bed or housebound with chronic illness. It’s been a tough few years, which my book is charting,” she said on The One Show. Miranda added: “But it hasn’t been all doom and gloom- there has also been some joy as well.”

However, she did say: “Once you’ve been in bed housebound with a chronic illness and fatigue that takes a long time to be diagnosed, you miss life a lot.”

