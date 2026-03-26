‘Sexist’ jokes that saw ‘Bob Monkhouse Repair Shop segment axed’ revealed

The Repair Shop has found itself at the centre of a growing backlash after reports that a planned segment featuring jokes by legendary comedian Bob Monkhouse was dropped.

Viewers have been left stunned by the alleged decision, with many now calling it “absolutely shameful” after learning what the jokes actually were…

Fans of The Repair Shop have lashed out (Credit: BBC)

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The Repair Shop’s Bob Monkhouse segment ‘pulled’

The much-loved BBC series is facing criticism after reportedly scrapping a segment focused on restoring one of Bob Monkhouse’s original joke notebooks.

It’s claimed the item was set to feature Bob’s former writing partner, Colin Edmonds, and the late star’s adopted daughter, Abigail Williams, as they brought the treasured notebooks into the barn for restoration.

The pages contained the comedian’s handwritten gags and material collected over decades in showbusiness.

However, the segment was reportedly pulled after a member of the production team raised concerns that some of the jokes could be considered “sexist”.

A source alleged to The Sun: “The BBC has been mocked for its wokery, but this really is a new low. A production employee stumbled across a joke – no doubt written in the 1960s – and took offence, believing it to be sexist. “

The BBC has since explained that production decisions on The Repair Shop are made “out of consideration for all viewers”.

‘Sexist’ jokes revealed

Details of the material have since allegedly emerged on social media, prompting further debate among viewers.

One joke is said to have read: “I’m not saying my wife’s a bad cook, but she uses a smoke alarm as a timer.” Another said: “I can still enjoy sex at 74 – I live at 75, so it’s no distance.”

A third is said to have read: “I got a horse for my wife. I thought it was a fair swap”.

While some may view the lines as dated, many fans argued that they reflect the era in which they were written and performed.

Bob died in 2003 but his jokes are raising eyebrows decades on (Credit: Des O’Connor Tonight / YouTube)

BBC slammed over Bob Monkhouse ‘decision’

The apparent decision has sparked a strong reaction online. As a result, fans of both the show and the late comedian have been voicing their frustration.

“Absolutely ridiculous that one person saying they are offended can stop this. It’s a joke, it’s not serious. It’s not meant with malice. Just because someone is offended, it doesn’t make them right. Who cares? Grow a backbone and get on with life,” one viewer said.

“It’s down to viewers to judge for themselves. Anyone with even any intelligence would know he was from a different time and culture,” another then added.

A third wrote: “Bob Monkhouse was a much-loved and admired comedy genius. His books were full of jokes representing his decades in showbiz. Bob’s jokes were written for the audience of the time. Most people have the emotional maturity to see that. There will be those who don’t.

“Shame on you, BBC,” they also added.

Others said that they agreed the jokes shouldn’t be played out on prime-time TV.

“These jokes belong in the past, the world has moved on, good on the Beeb, I say!” one declared. “It won’t stop me watching The Repair Shop – best show on TV,” said another.

ED! contacted the BBC for additional comment.

Read more: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk reunites veterans with war memorial after it was smashed with an axe by callous thieves

The Repair Shop continues on Wednesday, April 1 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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