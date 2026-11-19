Netflix documentary The Trials of Karen Read revisits the shocking death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe in 2022, and the extraordinary legal battle that followed.

His girlfriend, Karen Read, was accused of killing him after a night out in Canton, Massachusetts. But following two trials and years of controversy, a jury acquitted her of murder in 2025.

Throughout the case, Read insisted she had been framed, with her allegations of a cover-up attracting an army of supporters online.

So, what happened and where does the case stand today?

What happened to John O’Keefe?

John O’Keefe spent the evening of January 28, 2022, drinking with Read and friends at two Canton venues, C.F. McCarthy’s and the Waterfall Bar & Grille.

After midnight, Read drove her boyfriend to fellow Boston police officer Brian Albert’s house, where others from their group had gathered.

By 4.53am, O’Keefe had apparently failed to return home. Read contacted Albert’s sister-in-law Jennifer McCabe.

McCabe and O’Keefe’s friend Kerry Roberts subsequently joined Read in searching for him.

Just after 6am, they discovered O’Keefe lying in snow outside the Albert property. Read rang 911, but he was pronounced dead at hospital later that morning.

Karen Read faced two trials over the death of John O’Keefe (Credit: Netflix)

Why was Karen Read accused of killing her boyfriend?

Read was initially charged in February 2022 with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene.

More serious charges followed that June, when a grand jury indicted her for second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Read pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution’s case centred on the allegation that she struck O’Keefe with her SUV before abandoning him outside in freezing conditions.

However, her defence team, lawyers Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, presented a very different account.

They alleged O’Keefe had been attacked inside Albert’s home before being placed outdoors, and claimed the investigation was a cover-up.

Meanwhile, Read publicly maintained that a cover-up had taken place, with her comments to journalists helping turn the case into an online sensation.

Karen Read’s first trial

Read’s original trial opened on April 16, 2024. However, jurors were unable to agree on a verdict, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial on July 1.

What happened at Karen Read’s retrial?

Read returned to court on April 1, 2025, for a second trial that would ultimately decide her fate.

The verdict arrived on June 18, 2025.

Jurors acquitted Read of second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene.

However, they found her guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence. She received a sentence of one year of probation.

What has happened to Karen Read since the verdict?

Although Read was cleared of killing O’Keefe, the legal disputes surrounding his death have continued.

His family launched a wrongful death lawsuit against her in 2024.

Read subsequently brought her own legal action in November 2025, accusing lead investigator Michael Proctor and individuals linked to Albert’s home of conspiring to frame her.

Those accused have rejected her allegations as “entirely false”.

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Further proceedings began in April 2026, when Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert and Brian Higgins filed a defamation lawsuit against Read and blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as Turtleboy.

All three civil cases remain ongoing, meaning the fallout from O’Keefe’s death is far from over.

The Trials of Karen Read is available on Netflix from Monday, November 23.

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