Suki Panesar in EastEnders: revenge, heartbreak and murder!

Suki Panesar in EastEnders was talked about by her family before she was seen on screen. And when she arrived in Walford, she was even more manipulative, sharp-tongued and downright nasty than viewers had imagined.

But since then, we’ve all fallen in love with the misunderstood, mysterious mother.

And no one more than Eve Unwin, who’s smitten with her secret lover!

But now husband Nish knows everything about Suki and Eve’s passionate romance – and is pretty shocking revenge on poor Eve – could Suki be the one to take fatal vengeance on her violent husband?

Suki the mum

Suki’s children, Kheerat, Vinny and Ash are definitely wary of their mum’s quick temper and nervous about upsetting her. And poor Jags even went to prison for a crime he didn’t commit thanks to his mum – and tragically he ended up dead, leaving Suki stricken with guilt and grief.

Now it’s Kheerat who’s behind bars, while Ash has gone to Canada – having made her peace with her mum first.

And Vinny was firmly in his dad’s pocket, until Suki poured her heart out to him and he realised the truth about his parents’ marriage.

Is Suki Panesar the Christmas killer?

Back in February, viewers were treated to a flash-forward in the special episode marking the 38th anniversary of EastEnders.

Six iconic female characters – Suki, Stacey, Linda, Kathy, Sharon and Denise – gathered in The Queen Vic for a lock-in where they toasted the men in their life.

“May they get what they deserve,” they said.

And then the action moved to Christmas 2023 with the women in their gladrags, staring in horror at a body on the floor.

Sharon – wearing a wedding dress (presumably to tie the knot with on/off fiance Keanu) – bent to check the victim’s pulse and announced that he was dead.

But who is the man who’s going to meet his maker this festive season?

EastEnders viewers are convinced he could be Suki’s husband Nish.

And now he’s take BRUTAL revenge on Suki’s beloved Eve, it looks even more likely that she could be out for some revenge of her own.

But could she kill Nish?

We’ll find out for sure at Christmas!

Who plays Suki Panesar in EastEnders?

Suki Panesar in EastEnders is played by actress Balvinder Sopal. She was an experienced theatre actress and also had roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale – where she played three different characters – before arriving in Walford.

Balvinder was nominated for a National Television Award in the Best Serial Performance category. She said: “It is a privilege to work with a team as excellent as EastEnders, who have given me the to opportunity to play a character like Suki – a villain we all love to hate and hate to love. I absolutely adore walking in her shoes.”

Balvinder was born in 1979, making her just ten years older than Jaz Deol, who played Suki’s son Kheerat.

