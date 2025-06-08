Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has given birth to her second child, a gorgeous baby girl.

Rebecca, 34, played Lydia Chambers on the soap from 2021 to 2022 – but is perhaps best known for playing Debbie Gallagher in the Channel 4 comedy drama Shameless.

She also played Carly Hope in 3 episodes of Emmerdale in 2006.

This is her second child with husband Dan Acraman, who she married in September 2022 and follows the birth of their first child, Aurora – who was born in April 2023.

And baby makes four!

Posting a picture of her beautiful newborn on Instagram, she shared: “Introducing the newest member of my little girl gang, the adorable Oriana.”

Her co-star brother Jack James Ryan – who played Jacob Hay in the soap – wrote: “Proof that the first time wasn’t a fluke, you make the most beautiful babies.”

Rebecca’s soap star pals also shared their congratulations.

Sally Carman said: “She’s beautiful! Congratulations to you both!”

Charley Webb shared: “Another beauty and I loooove the name.”

Elle Mulvaney also commented and said: “Congratulations she is beautiful.”

Rebecca played stalker Lydia Chambers on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan reveals baby news

Rebecca revealed the news she was expecting her second baby with a post to her Instagram account back in January.

“Sleep is overrated anyway. Here comes baby No.2,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

At the time, comments below Rebecca’s post were full of congratulations from fans and co-stars alike.

“Ahhh! Congratulations you wee beauty! So happy for you all! ” wrote Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin on the soap.

“Yay congrats,” said Georgia May Foote, who played Katy Armstrong.

“Ahhh amazing – big congrats,” chimed in Nicky Wheatley star Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

“Ah congratulations!!” wrote Harriet Bibby – otherwise known as Summer Spellman.

Rebecca is now a mum of two gorgeous girls (Credit: Splash News)

Who did Rebecca Ryan play on Coronation Street?

Rebecca first appeared as Lydia Chambers on the soap in 2021. She was first introduced as a new Personal Assistant at Underworld. There, she befriended Sarah Platt – and revealed that she shared a history with her husband, Adam.

Growing jealous, Lydia began to stalk Sarah and Adam, breaking into their apartment and leaving both gifts and threatening notes. After leaving Adam on death’s door by pushing him from a balcony, Lydia called an end to her reign of terror.

After he lied to the police, covering for Lydia’s crime, the pair called a truce – and she left Weatherfield in April 2022.

