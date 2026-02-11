Priya plays a dangerous game with Mark as EastEnders fans predict exit for Ravi

Priya is facing one shock after another in EastEnders today, and just when she thought life could not throw anything else at her, Ravi’s explosive secret sends everything spiralling.

After learning he has been feeding information to the police, viewers are already convinced this bombshell could nudge Priya closer to Mark Jr.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for Priya. First came the devastating news that Nugget’s recent head trauma has led to seizures. Then, as she struggled to process that, she discovered Ravi has been secretly working with Jack Branning.

For Priya, it is a betrayal that cuts deep, especially knowing the danger it has placed their family in.

When the hospital calls to say Nugget has suffered another seizure, the pair drop everything and rush to his side.

Priya promised to help Ravi in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Nugget gets a life-changing diagnosis

At the hospital, matters go from bad to worse. Doctors tell Nugget he has developed epilepsy as a result of the attack.

The news leaves him heartbroken, and Priya is visibly shaken as she learns her son will now need ongoing medication to manage his condition.

Ravi, weighed down by guilt, can only promise to stand by Nugget no matter what. But it is in the hospital corridor, away from their son, that his tough exterior finally crumbles.

Seeing Ravi break down, Priya’s anger begins to thaw. She asks how he has managed to shoulder the pressure of working with the police alone. Ravi admits he does not know how much longer he can cope.

In a moment of unity, Priya tells him she is relieved the truth is finally out, because now it is something they face together.

However, Ravi then reveals another worrying detail. Mark is in the same gang and has been sent to Walford to flush out a rat. Suddenly, the threat feels closer than ever.

Determined to protect her family, Priya vows to come up with a plan to deal with Mark.

Could romance be on the cards for Priya and Mark in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Priya makes her move

Not one to sit back and wait, Priya heads to The Vic later and spots Mark and Vicki enjoying a drink.

Keen to get closer, she attempts to join them. When Vicki makes it clear they were having a private catch-up, Priya cleverly spills her drink over Mark to create an excuse to buy another round and stay at the table.

Before long, the three of them are chatting, and Priya subtly starts probing Mark about his life.

For now, she appears focused on gathering information she can use to protect Ravi. But fans are already reading between the lines.

Could this storyline lead to Ravi’s exit? (Credit: BBC)

Could romance for Priya and Mark lead to Ravi’s exit?

With Ravi continuing to spiral, viewers think Priya might get to know Mark a little better than just digging up dirt on him…

“Priya is loyal, so I don’t see her cheating on Ravi, but my theory is she may kiss or sleep with Mark as a way of sweetening him up,” said a fan on X

Another agreed: “Priya cosying up to Mark is dangerous. I hope she knows what she’s doing!”

Over on Reddit, another fan pointed out that getting close to Mark could save her from trouble… “She probably won’t be in danger from Mark, maybe he’d even treat her better than Ravi!”

While another agreed: “I bet it isn’t going to be long before Priya is having a fling with Mark.”

But will Priya actually fall for Mark, or is this all part of a master plan? Only time will tell…

