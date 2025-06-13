New theory predicts unlikely romance between Bernie and Glenda, but Coronation Street fans aren’t buying it

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Bernie Winter and Glenda might get together but fans aren’t convinced.

With Dev away in India visiting a relative, Bernie’s still in Weatherfield and is trying to be the glue of her family.

Meanwhile, Glenda’s been busy working behind the bar at the Rovers and is currently single.

Dev’s currently away (Credit: ITV)

Bernie and Glenda’s love lives in Coronation Street

On the Street, Bernie and Dev Alahan are currently engaged to be married. However, Dev’s in India visiting his sick aunt Gita who had a fall a few months back.

Staying on the cobbles, Bernie’s being dealing with Kit’s dramatic life as he takes a DNA test to find out whether Brody Michaelis is his son or not.

And, being involved in Kit’s drama has also seen her be held hostage and used as a bargaining chip by Mick Michaelis. Fortunately though, she wasn’t seriously harmed.

Elsewhere, Glenda is single and hasn’t been seeing anyone since last year when she shared some brief chemistry with Michael Bailey.

She spends most of her time at work in the Rovers, serving punters. But, could her luck in love be about to change?

Glenda’s a single woman (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Bernie and Glenda romance

Now, it appears that a new fan theory has emerged that suggests that Bernie and Glenda could soon find romance with each other.

Recently in the pub, Bernie started asking Glenda questions about her quiet love life, sparking the idea.

One Coronation Street fan shared: “Did anyone else pick up on a vibe between Bernie and Glenda at the Rovers?”

Taking to Reddit, another person then asked for everyone’s thoughts on a potential ‘Bernie and Glenda romance.’

But it seems not everyone in behind the idea.

Fans unconvinced by new Corrie theory

One fan wrote: “I do think that both Bernie and Glenda could be bisexual and it would be believable for their characters, but I don’t see them together as a couple at all!

“Plus Bernie just got engaged to Dev before he left and has shown no signs of being frustrated that he’s gone, so I don’t believe she’d just up and leave him like that. As for Glenda, I could see her being with a woman in future but not with Bernie. Also she seems really happily single atm, so I don’t see the need to force a relationship on her.”

Another replied: “Hmmm no thank you. I’m all for us gays being represented. And the fact that two women could be bisexual without it being mentioned previously isn’t beyond possible. I love both characters. But please no. They don’t fit and it’s sadly sensationalist.”

