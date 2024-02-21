Maureen Lipman confirms she’s staying at Coronation Street after saying show needs to go back to its roots

Maureen Lipman has confirmed she plans to stay at Coronation Street for “a bit longer”despite saying she preferred the storylines in Classic episodes of the soap.

She also insisted that she felt “lucky” with her character, Evelyn Plummer – and wouldn’t allow bosses to make her nice!

Maureen Lipman (pictured with Corrie co-star Colson Smith) has addressed her role on the soap (Credit: Cover Images)

Maureen Lipman on Coronation Street future

The actress has starred as Evelyn Plummer in Corrie since 2018. She has also taken several breaks to appear on stage.

In an interview with Beyond the Title podcast, Maureen confirmed her future on the show. She told host Josh Barry she was planning to stay on Coronation Street.

“It’s a good enough job,” she revealed. “It’s a little hard. There’s good and there’s bad. It’s a nice group of people, it’s nice being up north and I’ll stick around for a bit longer.”

So also said she would not stand for any snobbery over being on a soap and that she felt “lucky” to be playing Evelyn.

“I don’t subscribe to the kind of ‘oh you’re in a soap are you’,” Maureen said. I’m very lucky to have a great character. An old school character. She’s not particularly nice, they keep trying to make her nicer and I keep resisting.”

Maureen is a fan of old school characters like Minnie, Ena and Martha (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Maureen Lipman on Corrie in days gone by

The actress also spoke about the early days of Coronation Street and how her late husband Jack Rosenthal had been a writer on the soap. In fact, he wrote 150 episodes before his death in 2004.

Maureen admitted she thinks the episodes that aren’t really about anything are the best.

“If you look at Classic Corrie, some of them are just wonderful. They’re not really about anything,” she said.

“We’ve come to a point in Corrie now where, people are getting murdered in knicker factories. We’re having domestic abuse, anything that ticks the box of social problems in the 21st century is going to be in your local soap.

“Whereas then you had the freedom to put Martha, Minnie and Ena in the snug and have a conversation about Ben Hur. It’s never been political, but I always like it when the women sit down and say: ‘Oh Donald Trump, in’t his hair shocking’. Those wonderful expressions that your parents came out with. We recognise it as true.”

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Who is Evelyn Plummer?

Evelyn is the grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs. She is also the mother of Cassie Plummer. She arrived in 2018 after Ty discovered Jackie Dobbs, who had brought him up, wasn’t actually his real mother.

Evelyn is a fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn had abandoned her daughter’s baby at a police station in 1982 as she didn’t trust Cassie to look after him due to her drug addiction.

At first Evelyn convinced Tyrone that Cassie was dead. However it was later revealed Cassie was alive and still an addict. Evelyn vowed to get her daughter clean and they are both now living with Tyrone.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.