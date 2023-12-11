Joe Swash’s ‘The Six’ EastEnders special airs tonight on BBC Three

On BBC Three tonight (Monday, December 11), a special programme will air hosted by Joe Swash which will most certainly appeal to soap fans.

Joe Swash will take a look at ‘The Six’ and their motives for being the EastEnders Christmas Day murderer.

Here’s what to expect from the first instalment of Joe Swash’s EastEnders special episodes.

Joe presents the show (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: ‘The Six’ Revealed hosted by Joe Swash

Tonight on BBC Three, airing at 8pm, Joe Swash will host a spin-off episode of EastEnders.

For those fans who are too eager to wait, the episode is already available on BBC iPlayer.

In the episode, Joe Swash sits down with ‘The Six’ as he goes over their main storylines that have played out on screen over the year.

He then questions the cast as he asks them whether Sharon, Denise, Kathy, Linda, Stacey and Suki have motives strong enough to kill.

This spin-off will air in two separate parts. The first episode is titled ‘Revealed’ and will air tonight.

However, viewers will soon be treated to a second episode titled ‘Whodunnit’ on Christmas Day.

So, whodunnit? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whodunnit?

Tonight’s episode will analyse ‘The Six’ and their motives but of course, the whodunnit aspect will remain a mystery.

On Christmas Day, viewers of EastEnders will see who ends up dead on the floor of The Vic.

This episode will see the women gather around in The Vic and stare at the body of a dead man in the pub. Viewers know that this man is wearing cufflinks and a suit – his identity, however, won’t be revealed until the big day itself.

The spin off episode hosted by Joe Swash will then air afterwards as he asks the huge question – whodunnit?

This episode will air at 10.45pm on December 25. But, who actually ends up killing someone at Christmas?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

