Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo dies aged 35 as tributes pour in

Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo died today (November 10) at age 35 following his battle with brain cancer. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by loved ones, including his partner Tahnee Sims.

Ever since the Australian star was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017, he continued to raise awareness and funding in his native Australia.

Johnny originally rose to fame on the Australian version of The X Factor in 2017. While maintaining a career in music, he morphed into an actor and starred in Home and Away and Neighbours.

‘He battled all the way to the end’

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” his family shared in a joint statement.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors,” they continued.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.”

They concluded: “We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy.”

Johnny receives floods of tributes

Following the sad news, many tributes poured in for Johnny from his showbiz friends.

“The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by so many. Thinking of his family in this heartbreaking time,” singer Dannii Minogue wrote.

“My heart just broke,” Spice Girl Mel B shared.

“See you dancing in heaven some time sweet soul. Thinking of your beautiful partner and family. They have a powerful angel heaven side now looking after them,” Jessica from The Veronicas added.

“Forever in my heart mate. Brother on and off screen,” fellow Home and Away actor Andrew Morley wrote.

“Not only a talented singer and actor, but the most humble human I’d ever met. The world is a little darker without that smile lighting it up. RIP Johnny,” Sam Moran shared.

