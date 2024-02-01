Father of Mercedes’ twins in Hollyoaks: Warren and Felix both revealed as the dads

Mercedes McQueen has some shocking news for her potential baby daddies in this evening’s episode of Hollyoaks.

In the episode, which can already be seen on Channel 4 streaming and which airs this evening at 7pm on E4, Mercedes lands a proper bombshell on her two fellas – Felix Westwood and Warren Fox.

Mercy drops a bombshell! (Credit: Lime Pictures/C4)

Baby daddies!

Regular viewers of the show will know that maneater Mercy has been playing away with Warren, even though she was engaged to Felix.

So when she found out she was pregnant, she wasn’t sure which one of the two chaps was the dad.

And when it was confirmed she was actually up the duff with twins, she was even more bewildered!

But that was just the beginning!

Who’s the father of Mercedes’ twins in Hollyoaks?

With both men convinced they were the one to father Mercedes’ babies, Ms McQueen had another shock in store.

She called them both to the bridge, ready to reveal which one was the tots’ father.

Mercedes looked stunned as she tried to explain what was going on.

“One of us has got to be the father,” said Warren.

“Actually,” Mercedes replied. “No.”

Shocked, Felix questioned if there was another man in the running to be the babies’ dad.

But no, that wasn’t it either. Instead, Mercedes added: “The twins are yours. Both of you. Two babies, two dads.”

WHAT?!

Warren and Felix can’t believe their ears! (Credit: Lime Pictures/C4)

Shock twist!

This twist in the tale has never been tackled by a UK soap before – and it turns out, it is possible in real life, though it’s very rare.

It’s called heteropaternal superfecundation – in other words, two babies with two different dads. It happens quite often in animals and has been seen in cats and cows. But it’s not so common in human beings!

This is Soapworld, though, so anything’s possible!

The revelation will certainly give vengeful Warren pause for thought. He’s currently plotting to kill Felix because he blames him for Ella Richardson’s tragic death.

But will he go through with his plan now he knows he and Felix are BOTH the daddies?

Only time will tell! Catch up on the shocking revelation in Hollyoaks this evening on E4 at 7pm or check it out on Channel 4 streaming.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.