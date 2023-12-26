Former Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth has shared the wonderful news that she’s engaged to boyfriend Anthony Martin.

Verity, 38, known for portraying the role of Donna Windsor in ITV soap Emmerdale, took to social media to announced she said yes on Christmas Day.

She wrote: “Christmas Day was pretty magical this year! A wonderful surprise from my @1AnthonyMartin and we couldn’t be happier! #fiancé #happy #engaged.”

Verity Rushworth got engaged on Christmas Day (Credit: YouTube)

Fans react as Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth celebrates engagement

Soon after, fans rushed to congratulate her, as one wrote: “Many congratulations to the pair of you. What a beautiful tweet to see. Happy 2024 indeed to you both.” A second commented: “Many congratulations! What a beautiful ring too!” A third added: “Massive congratulations – such a stunning ring xxx.” “Smallest set of handcuffs you will ever find lol,” a fourth joked.

“OBSESSED love you. Well done @1anthonymartin. You did GREAT,” wrote a fifth. “Aww congratulations. I honestly thought you were already married to each other,” a sixth chimed.

Verity was previously married Dominic Michael Shaw. The couple have two children, together –a daughter, Amelie Iris, who was born in August 2016 and son, Ethan, who was born in July 2019.

It’s unclear when they split, or when Verity started dating Anthony.

She previously shared how she suffered from ‘mum guilt’

The happy news comes after Verity revealed she faced mum guilt after leaving her two children while she worked.

She told OK! magazine: “There was always mum guilt when Amelie was little. I was in Kinky Boots and felt so lucky to have that opportunity but I also had a one-year-old baby at home and needed to be a mum.”

Meanwhile, she continued: “I had to juggle the two, which was exhausting. But it came down to remembering that I didn’t set out to just be a mum. I wanted a career too. I wanted to be a role model and show my daughter that she could do both.”

Since leaving Emmerdale, Verity has starred in Doctors and been in several stage shows, including Hairspray, The Sound Of Music and Chicago.

