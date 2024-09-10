In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, September 9), Cain punched his son Nate after believing that he had kissed Moira.

Nate didn’t have the chance to explain and ended up taking the beating.

Emmerdale fans have now feared that these scenes have ‘cemented’ Nate’s exit – and he won’t be moving to Scotland if their theories come true.

Nate’s off to Scotland – alone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain punched Nate

After a huge misunderstanding, Caleb told Tracy last night that he’d seen Nate kissing Moira. Tracy then decided that she wasn’t going to go with Nate to Scotland in response to this.

Once Cain had found out about Nate’s “betrayal,” he didn’t even give his son a chance to explain. He just punched him to the ground and disowned him.

Cain then went on to slam Moira for her alleged cheating, declaring that it was the end for them and their relationship.

At home, Tracy gave Nate five minutes to say goodbye to Frankie and explain to her why his face was a mess. He could then be seen in a sulk, a short distance away from the barn that was just about to explode.

Is Nate a dead man walking? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Nate death after telling scene

During Nate’s punch-up scene with Cain, Tracy begged Cain to get off his son as she yelled: “Cain, get off him. You’re gonna kill him.”

Cain then replied: “You’re not my son, and you never were. I’d be happy if I never saw you again.”

Now, fans think that, with Jurell Carter rumoured to be exiting the soap, Nate will die before he gets the chance to go to Scotland…

One fan said: “Think it’s obvious Nate is the one that’s gonna die, as much as I don’t like the character, never have, he’s had little to no impact whatsoever, think he’s deserved better storylines, and potentially a better exit.”

Another person added: “Surely it’s quite obvious that it’s Nate gonna die in that barn fire as Jurell Carter is leaving.”

A third viewer finished: “Oh c’mon, it’s so obvious Nate will die ‘cos of what Cain just said.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What did you think of the episode? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!