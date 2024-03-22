Emmerdale: Tom is a ‘monster’ for kicking over Lisa’s ashes, fans blast

Over on Emmerdale yesterday evening (Thursday, March 21), Tom and Belle attended Marlon’s 50th birthday party at the Dingle house.

However, after Belle confronted Tom over a situation at work, Tom lashed out and kicked over her mum’s ashes.

Emmerdale fans have now taken to social media to share their anger and upset over Tom’s actions.

Tom disturbed Lisa’s resting place (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom’s outburst broke Belle’s heart

Just before Marlon’s party started, Belle asked Tom whether he spoke to her Take A Vow client. She was suspicious of him as he’d mentioned his car being keyed.

Tom put the blame on Belle and made it sound like she was making everything up in her head.

As the party got underway, Tom started to act really cold towards Belle before heading outside.

Tom then slated Belle and her family before kicking over Lisa’s ashes outside. Belle was in tears as she re-entered the house and took the blame for the incident.

However, as Tom got into his car, Belle told him that she’d walk home by herself. She was unable to face him after what had just happened.

Tom’s truly infuriated fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans disgusted as Tom’s abuse of Belle intensifies

With Tom’s abuse of Belle becoming more apparent, fans have truly had enough of him. They’ve been left disgusted with his behaviour, especially after he disrespected late favourite Lisa.

One person complained: “Even after she told him it’s Lisa’s ashes in there, he still is being abusive? WHAT A MONSTER.”

Even after she told him it's Lisa's ashes in there, he still is being abusive? WHAT A MONSTER😡 #Emmerdale — Wini's World 🌍 (@Winis_World) March 21, 2024

I physically hate Tom. Like seeing him on screen actually makes me feel physically angry #Emmerdale — Katrina ♍️ (@x__katrina__x) March 21, 2024

Tom breaking the pot with Lisa’s ashes in and he isn’t even sorry he’s so disgusting #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) March 21, 2024

Another person added: “I physically hate Tom. Like seeing him on screen actually makes me feel physically angry.”

A third viewer finished: “Tom broke the pot with Lisa’s ashes in and he isn’t even sorry. He’s so disgusting.”

Tom installs a tracking app (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle run whilst she can?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Tom installs a tracking app on his phone to keep tabs on Belle’s whereabouts.

But, as he turns to tech abuse, will Belle be able to leave her husband before things get even worse?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

