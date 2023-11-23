Emmerdale star Samantha Giles to star in The Syndicate play alongside Brooke Vincent and Max George

Samantha Giles left Emmerdale as Bernice Blackstock earlier this month (November) as her character wanted to start afresh.

Bernice had committed fraud, seeing her then hand over the B&B to her sister and leave in a taxi.

Now, Samantha Giles’ latest career move is out in the open – just weeks after her soap exit.

Bernice left the village (Credit: ITV)

Samantha Giles left Emmerdale role of Bernice Blackstock

This month in Emmerdale, Nicola was furious when she found out that Bernice had taken a loan out in her name to pay off her debts.

With Bernice going into hiding, Nicola soon found her and confronted her over the betrayal.

Bernice then tried to stop Nicola from calling the police and agreed to hand over her half of the B&B to her.

Realising that she needed to get away from the mess she had caused, Bernice then jumped into a taxi and left the village for a new start.

This came after Samantha Giles revealed to Metro.co.uk that her decision to leave the soap was based on her wanting to ‘spread her wings.’

Samantha will star alongside another former soap star (Credit: ITV)

Samantha Giles to star in The Syndicate play with Corrie star

Fresh from the Dales, Samantha Giles will star in the Bradford pantomime adaptation of Cinderella this festive period.

Samantha Giles’ next career move after this has now been revealed. The former Emmerdale star is set to appear in the stage play, The Syndicate.

She will star alongside The Wanted’s Max George and former Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent.

Samantha will be playing the role of Denise in Kay Mellor’s final play. This is being directed by former Emmerdale Megan Macey star, Gaynor Faye.

Playing the role of a supermarket worker who wins on the lottery syndicate, Samantha Giles has expressed her excitement over her new comedy drama role.

She revealed: “Kay Mellor was such a powerhouse who understood real people and like millions of others, I loved the TV series. I’m looking forward to bringing Denise to life on the stage and I can’t wait to be working with Gaynor and treading the boards once again.”

Samantha will take to the stage in The Syndicate from April 11, 2024 – July 20, 2024.

