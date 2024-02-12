Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom is annoyed when Belle won’t take his name

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, February 12), Tom’s not happy with his fiancé Belle when she wants to keep the Dingle name once married.

With Tom hoping that Belle will take the King surname, Belle crushes his hopes and dreams.

But, will Belle change her mind and do as Tom wishes in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle doesn’t do as Tom wishes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle crushes Tom’s dreams

After the chaos of the Sten, Belle and Tom’s wedding is fast approaching in the Dales but it’s not all sunshine and roses.

With the wedding happening this week, the couple aren’t seeing eye to eye over certain aspects of their arrangements.

Tonight, Belle and Tom are busy finalising their wedding plans when Belle hits Tom with a huge bombshell.

Tom’s unhappy when Belle admits that she’s keeping the Dingle name and won’t become Belle King. He assumed she would take his surname, having no idea that she wanted to keep her own family name.

Belle tries to justify her decision but Tom can’t help but be upset by the choice. Can he change his fiancé’s mind though?

Dawn is still adjusting to having three children (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ella helps a struggling Dawn

Dawn struggles to manage her three children as she focuses her attention on her new-born baby.

Heading to the Woolpack, Dawn’s clearly shattered. As she breastfeeds in the pub, Bear supports her.

Afterwards, Ella tries to help Dawn out after recognising that she’s feeling the pressure of parenthood.

Ella and Liam enjoy each other’s company (Credit: ITV)

Ella and Liam form a spark

Ella gets more comfortable working at the surgery, settling in rather well to the team.

Wendy can’t help but pick up on a romantic spark forming between Ella and Liam. But, will they both act on this attraction?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!