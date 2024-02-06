Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ruby on a mission as she vows to expose Tracy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, February 6), Ruby sets out to help Nate and wants to find out who Tracy was cheating on him with.

Ruby suggests to Caleb that they find out who Tracy is seeing, causing him to worry.

But, will Ruby discover that Tracy was having an affair with Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers?

Ruby is desperate to get answers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby helps Nate out

Tracy is fuming when she discovers that Nate spent the night kipping at Caleb’s place.

Cain tries to get information out of Nate, stunned when he reckons Tracy was seeing someone else. Ruby and Cain share a look with each other, fearing he may be right.

Caleb is put on edge when Ruby shares that she wants to find out who Tracy was cheating with.

She becomes suspicious when she sees Caleb and Nicky arguing with each other. But, will she find out the truth?

Rhona and Marlon aren’t ready to let Ivy go (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona ask a lot of Gus

Rhona and Marlon meet up with Gus but Rhona is disheartened to see that Gus is coping looking after Ivy by himself.

When Gus mentions finding a permanent home for himself and Ivy, Rhona’s heart breaks.

Marlon then asks whether Gus would let them both co-parent Ivy. Is this asking too much though?

Jimmy has a lot on his plate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy rejects Tom’s offer

Tom asks Jimmy to be his best man but he rejects his offer. This makes Tom and Belle decide to have a smaller wedding, feeling inconsiderate for celebrating when the village is going through a difficult time.

Nicola tries to get Charles on board (Credit: ITV)

Nicola fails to get Charles on side

Nicola’s upset when Charles fails to agree to giving Angelica a character reference, bringing up her feud with Naomi. But, can anything be done to help Angelica?

