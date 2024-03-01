Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ruby assaults Cain in the Woolpack

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, March 1), Ruby and Caleb start to argue in the pub with Cain doing his best to intervene.

However, things soon take a dramatic turn as Ruby ends up kneeing Cain in the groin.

But, will this altercation get any worse between Ruby and Cain in Emmerdale spoilers?

Ruby and Cain start a conflict over Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby injures Cain

In the Woolpack, Ruby and Caleb continue to argue with each other as tensions continue to rise.

Caleb attempts to calm his wife down and move the scene outside but Ruby doesn’t budge.

As Cain tries to get involve, Ruby soon knees him in the groin. Cain’s stunned over Ruby’s actions as the rest of his family look on in horror. Will tensions increase even more?

Chas opens up to her loved ones (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas tries to remain positive

Viewers will know that last night (Thursday, February 29), Chas returned home from her holiday with Eve.

Whilst she was away, she found out that she had a faulty BRCA2 gene which meant that her brothers and children could have it too.

They could also pass it down to their own kids if they did have the gene themselves. This news was a lot for Cain, Caleb and Aaron to get their heads around as Chas encouraged them to get tested.

Tonight, Chas opens up to the female members of her friends and family and tries to be upbeat about finding the lump in her breast early.

Meanwhile, Moira starts to worry that Cain might have the faulty gene. But, will he get tested and receive positive results?

Belle feels uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

Belle has concerns

With Tom continuing to have power over Belle, Belle starts to worry about his behaviour towards her. But, will she confront him about it before it’s too late?

