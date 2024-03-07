Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kerry returns dressed as Cher and accused of theft

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight see Kerry Wyatt make a chaotic return to the village after time away working on a cruise ship.

In true Kerry fashion she’s dressed as Cher and escorted home by PC Swirling having been accused of a crime. But did she do it?

Meanwhile, Caleb is under pressure from Ruby to prove himself, but at what cost?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

It’s never quiet when Kerry is around (Credit: ITV)

Kerry returns

Amy and Matty are full of love as they set a date for their wedding. However their joy is overshadowed by the surprise return of Kerry.

She’s being dropped off by PC Swirling, and bizarrely she’s dressed as Cher. Swirling leaves them and Kerry explains herself.

She tells her daughter she’s been falsely accused of theft by her fiancé. Kerry insists she didn’t do it.

Amy isn’t convinced and a heated argument follows. But Kerry appears genuine in her affection and Amy begins to have hope her mum is telling the truth.

Kerry insists she’s just back to be a good mum to her family. However is she really telling the truth?

Ruby wants Caleb to prove himself (Credit: ITV)

Caleb under pressure in Emmerdale spoilers

Elsewhere in the village Caleb is having a hard time after the theft of his cars by Nate, Cain and Aaron.

The insurance company is causing problems, but will they pay out?

Then Ruby starts making demands and insists he needs to prove his loyalties lie with her and not Tracy. She tells him he must ruin Tracy’s presentation today or else Ruby will know he chooses her. What will he decide to do?

Can Charity ever move on? (Credit: ITV)

Charity makes a step forward

Agreeing for the kids to come round was a big step for Charity and when they arrive she soon starts to feel overwhelmed. However, so pulls it together and puts on an act for their benefit.

It’s difficult to say how she feels to Mack and she hesitates. But he understands.

There’s a sense progress has been made – however will Charity ever let her family come home for good?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

