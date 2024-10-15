Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby learns an upsetting truth at her mum’s will reading

In Emmerdale spoilers, Ruby’s life is about to get a lot more difficult after she learns another upsetting truth, this time at her mum’s will reading.

She found out her mum was asking for her before she passed away, but Caleb refused. Ruby confronted Caleb, but it looks like another hurt is due to come her way…

Ruby is set to get some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby struggles following her mum’s death

Last week, Ruby got an unexpected delivery – her late mother’s ashes.

While drowning her sorrows in the pub, Chas suggested she try and find out her mother’s last words to help her get some closure.

Taking Chas’s advice, Ruby called the hospital – where she got some shocking news. Caleb had visited her mother without her knowing.

After finding that her mother had been asking for her in the hope of a deathbed reconciliation, Ruby is shocked to learn that Caleb paid Helen a secret visit at the hospital prior to her death.

Caleb is living on edge currently due to his secret…

Ruby’s mother never got to say a proper goodbye (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Helen’s will

Next week, the reading of Helen’s will takes place. Caleb watches on nervously, in case his secret is revealed…

Ruby reacts in shock and horror to one of Fiona’s documents. At first, Caleb’s sure he’s been rumbled, but it’s something else.

Helen’s will reveals how Helen was secretly in touch with Ruby’s daughter Steph before her death.

Isolated and vulnerable following the shock death, Ruby tells Chas she is grateful for Caleb providing her with a link to the close-knit Dingle clan when her own family is estranged.

Privately, Caleb is delighted as he feels he has made it off Scot-free. But we all know the truth always prevails in the Dales.

When will it come out?

