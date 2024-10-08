Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby finds out the truth about Caleb and Helen as she confronts her husband

In Emmerdale spoilers, Ruby Fox-Miligan confronts husband Caleb after learning that he visited her mother in the hospital prior to her death. What she doesn’t know is that, during this time, Caleb blackmailed her mother – demanding money if she wanted to see Ruby again before she died.

Helen paid up, but died before she could see Ruby. Her daughter was shocked to realise that her estranged mother had died before they could hash out their differences – leaving her without closure.

Caleb, meanwhile, has kept tight-lipped about both his meeting with Helen and his recent windfall. And, as she takes delivery of her mother’s ashes, Ruby gets some surprising news about Caleb’s part in her mother’s death.

How will Ruby react when she learns of Caleb’s visit to the hospital? And will he come clean about the blackmail?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Chas advises Ruby to seek closure over her mother’s death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby’s shock delivery

Ruby gets an unexpected delivery – her late mother’s ashes. She makes a defiant and impulsive decision on how and where to dispose of them.

Later, she drowns her sorrows in the pub. As she drinks, Chas tells her that she should try to find out Helen’s final words in the hope that she might get some closure.

Taking Chas’s advice, Ruby calls the hospital – where she gets some shocking news. How will Ruby react when she learns of Caleb’s sneaky visit to her mother’s deathbed?

Ruby’s mother never got to say a proper goodbye (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ruby confronts Caleb

After finding that her mother had been asking for her in the hope of a deathbed reconciliation, Ruby is shocked to learn that Caleb paid Helen a secret visit at the hospital prior to her death.

Demanding to know what went on, Ruby confronts her husband.

Will Caleb come clean?

