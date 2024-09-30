Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tom tries to destroy evidence of his abuse

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Tom tries to break into Butlers Farm to try and retrieve the tablet but doesn’t realise someone has an eye on him…

Elsewhere, Kim and Will are still at each other’s throats, but it appears one of them could be warming up to the idea of rekindling things.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Tom tries to delete evidence

Tom does not deviate from his usual scheming ways and kicks off the week by trying to get the tablet back from Isaac, lest someone sees the incriminating footage.

Cornering him, Tom asks, but Isaac says it’s at home. Unaware of his intention, Isaac reveals where they keep the key hidden. Tom sees his opportunity and grabs it.

Tom sneaks into Butlers Farm to find the tablet, but is forced to hide when Matty walks in.

Elsewhere, in a desperate plea, Belle asks Moira if anything jogged her memory about Tom following her discovery last week. She tells Belle no and apologises.

Later on, Tom brags about his assured victory in court, leaving Belle full of dread.

To assure his victory, Tom smashes the tablet up, thinking he is alone. However, beady-eyed Kyle is watching the whole thing…

Could Tom finally be caught out?

2. Laurel and Arthur’s family drama

Laurel and Arthur fall further into turmoil as they suffer huge relationship issues.

Nicola manages to coax a confession from Arthur and assumes a new role of friendship.

She works as Arthur’s confidante, offering advice and urging reconciliation with Laurel.

Despite the seemingly good intentions, Nicola’s interference creates a war with Laurel.

Just as Laurel and Arthur have turned a corner, could this all come undone?

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Billy’s sly business

Billy is not being subtle as he takes sly phone calls on the down-low.

In the background, Billy can be seen hiding boxing gloves from an unsuspecting Dawn and maintaining happy appearances in front of her.

The pair are ecstatic to be bringing Evan home. However, Billy raises suspicions as he enquires from Mack about finding a cheap car.

Mack is confused as to where he acquired the wealth and sustained an injury. Nevertheless, Mack finds a lead on a car the next day.

Gabby spots an anxious Dawn waiting to go to the hospital. Billy is late to collect her, despite a few reminders. Being a good friend, Gabby steps in and offers a lift instead.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is shocked to the core when he sees a bloodied and bruised Billy on his doorstep. Billy begs Mack to help him and refuses to go to a hospital, worried about involving the authorities.

The reason for his sudden injuries is made clear when Mack cleans up his wounds. Billy reveals he was injured in an unlicensed boxing match.

He wants to raise money to support his family. Paramedic John also arrives to help with stitches. With two people aware, it hardly seems a secret anymore…

Will Billy admit to Dawn he’s finding boxing hard to leave?

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Will and Kim fight again

Despite several weeks of back-and-forths, Will and Kim are no closer to slowing down their arguments.

Feeling guilty for pressuring Jimmy to sell his shares in the Haulage, Will invites Jimmy for a few drinks at Home Farm with the promise of no business talk.

Kim walks in feeling furious before spotting them. She lets loose about the state of the living room.

Later, Kim comes downstairs dressed up to the nines for a dinner-date with her financial advisor, Peter. Jimmy’s completely shocked at the sight, but Will is not happy. Another point to Kim…

This only encourages Will to punch Peter to the floor later on after yet another row.

Lydia seeks out Kim, who is sitting at the Home Farm living room and looking contemplative. She admits she doesn’t feel as good as she’d hoped in intentionally upsetting Will and trying to get one up on him.

Wise Lydia implies there’s a possibility they still love each other…

Could the divorce be called off?

5. Charles stands his ground

Manpreet is shocked to spot Charles and Jai squaring up to each other in the distance. After spotting the tension, Manpreet jumps in to diffuse it.

Charles is embarrassed as Manpreet berates him and walks away.

Later, with his tail between his legs, Charles tells Laurel about his run-in with Jai.

Laurel wants to chat about it, but Charles sticks to his guns and calls their relationship off, before walking away.

6. Lydia tries to save Amelia

Perhaps feeling on top of the world, Tom continues to try and manipulate Amelia.

Amelia is left feeling guilty for upsetting Sam and Lydia, giving Sam a photo of Esther to pass on to Samson. Lydia and Sam are hopeful that things seem to be on the mend.

As Lydia walks Amelia and Esther out of the Dingles, she takes an opportunity and tries to convince Lydia she’s wrong about Tom.

Will Lydia believe her? Or is it too late?

