Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Kim Tate’s abducted

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Will’s blackmailer wants more cash as Will races to the woods to find Kim after her abduction.

Elsewhere, Arthur worries about Jai interfering as he brings his date home.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Will turns to Caleb for help

Will turns into a desperate man when his blackmailer demands a bigger sum on cash. They now want £50k. Having no other choice, Will then asks Caleb for a loan in return for his shares in the Haulage.

After Will makes huge promises to Kim, he informs his blackmailer that he can meet them with the money. Jimmy’s fuming though to find out about Will’s arrangement with Caleb…

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. Kim’s abducted

Turning up at Home Farm for lunch, Will’s horrified to realise that Kim’s missing – she’s been abducted by the blackmailer.

With the blackmailer telling him to head to the woodlands, Will obeys. Will’s desperate to get to Kim and bring her back home.

He’s spooked though when he finds a mannequin of Kim in the woods… But, who is responsible for this?

3. Jai pokes his nose into Arthur’s love life

Jai really wants to remain in Arthur’s life, but Arthur continues to ignore him. Later on, Arthur brings a guy called Lewis back for a date but is a little uncomfortable when they share a beer with each other.

Arthur fears that Jai will tell Laurel after spotting the lads disposing of some empty beer cans. Will he interfere?

4. Billy lies to Dawn about his finances

After finding some money, Dawn confronts Billy over where it has come from. Billy makes out that it’s his savings for a surprise, and Dawn seems to buy this lie.

However, he then goes to make a call and asks someone for more work. What is he up to?

5. Ryan wants to take the next step with Gail

Ryan can’t help but feel disheartened as Gail looks for a place to live – but she wants to live alone. Will he be able to get Gail to change her mind about moving in with him?

Emmerdale spoilers: 6. Amy worries about Amelia

Next week, Amy and Kerry are both suspicious. Amy then has words with Amelia in a bid to make her see sense… Will she?

7. Mandy gets an invitation

Mandy’s life is always eventful and next week, she has a surprise invitation. What’s the invite for?

8. Jimmy and Lydia clash

Jimmy and Lydia both clash over the accusations about Tom. Can they see eye to eye?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers.